🔊 Listen to this

City officials began clearing a homeless camp in the riverfront area of Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

City officials began clearing a homeless camp in the riverfront area of Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — City officials have started to “thoroughly clean and clear” a homeless camp in the riverfront area of Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

On Monday, Mayor George Brown announced that the city would be coming to thoroughly clean and clear the riverfront area of Kirby Park.

“The current situation needs to be remedied. It presents significant health and welfare issues for area residents who use the park, and city first responders who receive frequent calls to that area. Once this process is completed, the area will be posted, and any violations of current city regulations will be immediately and strictly enforced” stated Mayor Brown.

A statement from the city said any personal belongings still at the site after 6 a.m. on Thursday will be considered abandoned property.

Wilkes-Barre City provided a list of emergency shelters and helpline for those who are staying at the camp:

• Mother Teresa’s Haven, a program of Catholic Social Services is a daily shelter for men. Contact can be made by phone at 570-825-9948 or you can go to the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen, 39 East Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, where information would be available.

• Ruth’s Place, a program of Volunteers of America is a permanent shelter for single women located at 425 North Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with contact by phone at 570-822-6817.

• Keystone Mission, is an overnight shelter for men and women from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. first come, first served. 90 E. Union St., Wilkes-Barre, with contact by phone at 570-871-4795 x 0600.

• Housing assistance and service options are available from the Commission on Economic Opportunity, contact by phone at 1-800-822-0359 asking to speak with a homeless case manager.

In addition, HELPLINE, the 24-hour information and referral service at 570-829-1341 or 1-800-829-1341 can be contacted for information about shelter and services

City officials say the cleaning process will be completed by the end of Friday.