Wilkes-Barre POWER! member Dave Kuharchak holds up four free raffle tickets to Big Brothers Big Sister’s Rhythm & Wine fundraiser to be held from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Moonlite Drive-in, West Wyoming.

Sara Pokorny, Wilkes-Barre POWER! Board secretary, spoke of her ties with Big Brothers Big Sisters as a former Big Sister mentor.

Jennifer Gimble, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania, was the featured speaker of Wilkes-Barre POWER!’s July meeting, where she outlined the importance of fundraising for the organization.

PITTSTON – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania were the featured guests at the Wilkes-Barre POWER! July meeting held on Thursday evening at Canteen Center.

Jennifer Gimble, Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO, spoke on behalf of the non-profit agency regarding the importance of fundraising, which keeps the organization running.

“Being a non-profit, we have to do a lot of fundraising,” Gimble said. “We have Rhythm & Wine coming up on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Moonlite Drive-in from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. People typically come out to support a lot of agencies like ours.”

Gimble said Rhythm & Wine would feature wine tasting, craft vendors, food trucks, baked goods, and entertainment by M80.

“There is a lot of VIP parking, standard parking and people take their own tents and chairs and games,” Gimble added. “We just really want people to come out and support our agency because it really serves children in our communities. We even have a raffle for a bucket of cheer and last year it was huge. It’s a lot of fun.”

Gimble stresses all the money raised will stay local and not national.

Go to https://tinyurl.com/hbwsazvt to purchase your ticket for Rhythm & Wine or call: 570-824-8756.

Wilkes-Barre POWER! has been going through some changes as of Jan. 2024 with a new Board of Directors and a new direction focusing on community enrichment, professional development, and business growth.

Sara Pokorny, POWER! board secretary, addressed the July meeting tying in her own experiences as a Big Sister, many years ago, noting how special Big Brothers Big Sisters is to her.

“Being a Big Sister taught me the power of mentorship and how it goes both ways,” Pokorny said. “We come together monthly at POWER to talk about not only bettering the region as it is now, but setting it up for success for those who’ll come after us. It’s incredibly important to engage the youth of the area, and one-on-one mentoring is a great way to do it.”

According to Sara Pokorny, POWER! meet-ups are held the last Thursday of each month, with the location varying.

“These monthly networking opportunities provide more than a business card exchange. Members exchange ideas, advice, and more to enrich the region,” Pokorny added. “Those interested can follow Wilkes-Barre POWER! on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.”

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters, go to https://www.bbbsnepa.com.