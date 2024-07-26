🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township are investigating a robbery at a residence on Grove Street in the Korn Krest neighborhood Thursday.

Police say they are searching for two black men who wore red Louis Vuitton sneakers. One of the suspects had facial tattoos. A firearm was used in the robbery, police reported.

The two suspects sped away in a grey Hyundai Sante Fe.

Police reported the robbery occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident or has surveillance cameras in the neighborhood is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1268.