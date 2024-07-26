🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre police and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop P Forensic Serviced Unit at the scene of a fatal stabbing near the Mofon Lounge at Academy and South River streets on May 7. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives charged two men with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy for fatally stabbing Scott Edward Knox in South Wilkes-Barre.

Knox, 33, was stabbed multiple times in the area of Academy and South River streets and was found behind a residence about 200 yards away in the area of 377 S. River St. on May 7.

Knox died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

An autopsy revealed Knox died from multiple stab wounds.

City police detectives charged Justice Supreme Flenory, 23, and Jaime B. Knights, 63, with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy.

It was not immediately known if Flenory and Knights are in custody.