NEWPORT TWP. — A Nanticoke man was jailed Thursday night after being arraigned for a fatal hit-and-run crash involving an ATV rider last year.

Richard J. Simon Jr., 39, of West Union Street, was driving a 2004 Hyundai Sante Fe when he was passed by James “Jimmy” Edward Thiemann and other ATV riders on Alden Mountain Road near East Kirmar Avenue on July 30, 2023, according to the criminal complaint.

Simon and Thiemann began changing lanes and varied their speeds until Simon briefly drove off the roadway. Simon then struck Thiemann’s ATV that was pushed a distance resulting in Thiemann being thrown to the ground striking his head, the complaint says.

Thiemann, 26, of Warrior Run, was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, where he died Aug. 5, 2023.

Newport Township police in the complaint say Simon fled the scene after striking Thiemann.

State police located the Hyundai at a residence on Country Lane in Wapwallopen on July 31, 2023.

An accident reconstruction by the state police revealed Simon accelerated the Hyundai when he struck Thiemann’s ATV that was pushed up a hill, the complaint says.

Simon was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on a misdemeanor manslaughter charge and five traffic citations. Simon was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.