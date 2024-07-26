🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A driver initiated a pursuit with Wilkes-Barre City police in South Wilkes-Barre ending in a crash in Miners Mills Thursday night.

Fernandito Arroyo, 26, of Chester Street, Wilkes-Barre, was captured after he attempted to run away after crashing on Mill Street, according to court records.

Arroyo, operating a 2016 Dodge Charger Daytona edition, failed to stop for a traffic violation and heavy window tint in the area of Hazle Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue just after 7 p.m., court records say.

Court records allege Arroyo accelerated at a high rate of speed traveling north on South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard passing through heavily traveled intersections of East Northampton, East Market, Coal, Scott and Butler streets.

Arroyo turned onto Butler Street, North Pennsylvania Avenue and East Hollenback Street turning into oncoming lanes of travel, court records allege.

Arroyo then allegedly turned onto North River Street and in front of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital turning onto a narrow O’Neil Avenue adjacent to the hospital.

Police in court records say Arroyo turned onto North Main Street and Johnson Street, and then North Washington Street where he turned onto George Avenue.

Arroyo nearly lost control of the Dodge when he crossed over railroad tracks.

The pursuit continued as Arroyo turned onto Matson Avenue and lost control of the Dodge when he turned onto Mill Street crashing into three parked vehicles, court records say.

After the crash, court records say, Arroyo attempted to run away but was apprehended by officers.

Police allege they found five bags of marijuana, Bob Marley rolling papers and an unknown brown-colored substance in a bag.

A records check revealed Arroyo’s driver’s license was suspended and is required to operate a vehicle equipped with a ignition interlock device.

Arroyo was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on charges of fleeing or eluding police, evading arrest, driving with a suspended license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic and vehicle code violations. Arroyo was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.