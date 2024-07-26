🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 19-year-old man was apprehended at Taser-point after he initiated a pursuit and played hide-and-seek that began when he pushed in a window air conditioner and entered a woman’s residence in Wilkes-Barre early Friday morning.

Police responded to a house on New Alexander Street for a violation of a protection-from abuse order just before 1 a.m.

As officers approached the residence, a man later identified as Keyon Kyalo Mutua, claimed a guy inside the house was causing issues.

Officers encountered a woman at the entrance of the house as she pointed to Mutua as the suspect, according to court records.

When the woman pointed at Mutua, he ran to her Jeep Compass as a police sergeant attempted to prevent him from speeding away, court records say.

Mutua managed to drive away, court records say, and initiated a pursuit turning onto Edison Street where he abandoned the Jeep.

Officers searched the neighborhood including the Lafayette Garden apartment parking lot and a basement that had an open door. While officers were searching the basement, they heard the Jeep speed away.

Police later found the Jeep abandoned near Conwell Street and Old River Road.

Mutua was apprehended when he was confronted by an officer armed with a Taser on Beekman Street, court records say.

The woman from New Alexander Street told police, court records say, Mutua entered her house after pushing in a window air conditioner.

Court records say Mutua was served with a no-contact PFA filed by the woman on July 23.

Mutua, of Harry Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on charges of criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, evading arrest, driving with a suspended license and three traffic offenses. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.