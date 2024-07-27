🔊 Listen to this

An autopsy of a body found Thursday in a wooded area near Hazleton High School revealed the manner of death to be homicide, according to a news release from District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce’s office. Luzerne County Coroner Jillian Matthews determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

According to the release:

Members of Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Hazleton, reacting to several tips, patrolled the wooded area on foot. They located the body around noon, at which time they contacted their forensic unit and Luzerne County Coroner Jillian Matthews.

Following difficult extraction due to the density of the woods, the Coroner’s Office transported the body to the county morgue.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola is assigned to assist the State Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop N Hazleton, Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-459-3890.