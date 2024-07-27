🔊 Listen to this

At the Little Theatre, from left: Mark Barry, grants coordinator; Sen. Marty Flynn; Mayor George Brown; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski; Walter S. Mitchell, development director and GM Emeritus; and David Parmelee general manager.

At Irem Temple, from left are, first row: Sen. Marty Flynn; Mayor George Brown; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski; and Dale Parmenteri, board member. Second row: Mark Barry; grants coordinator; Tony Brooks, City councilman and executive director of the Preservation Society; Christian Wielage, board president; and Jim Bell, board member.

WILKES-BARRE — Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and Sen. Marty Flynn on Friday presented Local Share Account grants totalling $850,000 for three projects in the City of Wilkes-Barre.

The first grant, for $400,000, will help fund rehabilitation and restoration of the Mill Creek Brookside Levee System Work to be done includes replacing a bent sluice gate, levee raising and restoration, replacing or removing stormwater pipes, relocating stormwater control gates, installing a backup emergency generator, modifying a sill, implementing a vegetative maintenance plan, raising manholes, cleaning channels and ditches, maintaining the pump station, constructing a new access road to the pump station, replacing rip-rap, and adding permanent levee access.

The second grant, for $150,000, will help fund exterior renovations to the Little Theatre in Wilkes-Barre. Work includes the replacement of approximately 9,450 square feet of roof with new rubber membrane roofing and the repointing and repair of exterior masonry and flashing.

The third grant, for $300,000, will help fund installation of an elevator and the replacement of windows in the Irem Temple.

“Continually bringing back these gaming funds to our community is always something I will work toward doing,” said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. “These funds will not only keep our stormwater infrastructure updated to keep residents here in Wilkes-Barre safe, but they will also ensure that those who visit the theatre for leisure or the temple won’t have to worry about the security of the structures they are in.”

“This is a big win for keeping our local culture alive here in Wilkes-Barre,” said Flynn, D-Scranton. “These upgrades mean this historic spot will stay a vibrant place for arts, benefiting residents and local artists.”

Flynn said the Mill Creek Brookside Levee System is crucial for better flood protection in Wilkes-Barre.

“This project will make our community safer from future floods, protecting homes and businesses, and boost our overall resilience,” Flynn said. “Putting money into renovating the Irem Temple is the first step in bringing this landmark back to life. Adding an elevator and replacing windows will make it more accessible and functional, pushing this project forward and ensuring the Irem Temple stays a cherished part of our community.”

Mayor George Brown also attended the grant presentations.

“The $400,000 LSA grant will be a vital portion of total funding for the Brookside Levee Rehabilitation Project,” said Brown. “This $1.2 million project will help better protect the 238 residents who live in the levee area and 105 structures estimated at $30 million in value.”

The grants were awarded from the state’s Local Share Account funded by gaming revenue and administered through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which was established in 2004 to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.

