Event will continue Sunday
The second annual Swoyersville Chicken Wing Fling took flight Saturday on the Swoyersville Softball Field. The event features over 50 vendors, including local restaurants that specialize in chicken wings, boneless bites, chicken wing pizza, and just about any other chicken wing adjacent dish.
In addition to the food and shopping options, the Chicken Wing Fling also features live music. The Dixie Wood Duo and Room 206 provided the entertainment on Saturday.
The event continues Sunday, and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Flaxy Morgan will perform from noon to 3 p.m., and Random Rock will take the stage from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.