Event will continue Sunday

The Dixie Wood Duo performed on Saturday afternoon at the second annual Swoyersville Chicken Wing Fling.

Guests at the second annual Swoyersville Chicken Wing Fling wait in the line for Murphy’s Pub on Saturday.

Guests at the second annual Swoyersville Chicken Wing Fling were able to stay cool under the tent on Saturday afternoon.

Lakota Maglioli stood behind the stand of Old Man John’s Apiary and Apothecary on Saturday afternoon during the second annual Swoyersville Chicken Wing Fling.

The second annual Swoyersville Chicken Wing Fling took flight Saturday on the Swoyersville Softball Field. The event features over 50 vendors, including local restaurants that specialize in chicken wings, boneless bites, chicken wing pizza, and just about any other chicken wing adjacent dish.

In addition to the food and shopping options, the Chicken Wing Fling also features live music. The Dixie Wood Duo and Room 206 provided the entertainment on Saturday.

The event continues Sunday, and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Flaxy Morgan will perform from noon to 3 p.m., and Random Rock will take the stage from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.