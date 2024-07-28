🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — We are two weeks away from the 2024 Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival Parade and I am still searching for the right vehicle to ride in as Grand Marshal.

As self-serving as that first sentence sounds, it is not intended that way.

I am, indeed, honored and humbled to have been asked to serve as Grand Marshal and it will be with great pride that I will take that ride down the Main Street of my life.

As stated before, I wish I still had that 1966 Pontiac GTO to ride in. It was light blue metallic, white interior and white rag top. But at this point, I will consider all offers from anyone willing to give me a ride on Aug. 10, starting at 11 a.m.

I will carry with me a photo of my parents because they should share in this honor with me. William and Elizabeth Kraszewski O’Boyle left this world all too soon, but they not only left an indelible mark on me, but on their community as well.

The three of us had four good legs, I had two of them, yet I was by far the least productive member of this family. They never allowed their “disability” to hinder them from doing all they wanted to do — setting an example that I will never forget.

So on we go to my reminiscence of days gone by — when Plymouth really was alive, with a vibrant downtown, crowded streets and the absolutely most beautiful Little League field on Wadham Street.

Every weekend, I make a trip to Plymouth to just drive through the old town, especially my neighborhood. I drive up Reynolds Street, past my old house, passing so many memories — the houses where my pals lived, the place where Maslowski’s Bar and candy store were, around to the old Nottingham Street School with its wall intact, back down to Second Street and past the 12th Ward Memorial Honor Roll. That’s where I always stop, say a prayer and recall all the games we played on that corner.

I then go over to Orchard Street, up to Fourth Street and down Barnes Street, where the new Plymouth Little League field sits on the land where I learned to play and love the game of baseball. Those were the days of choosing sides, rocks for bases, white-washed baseballs, taped wooden bats and made-up rules.

My dad’s friend, Cas Good, had a masonry company. Cas and his crew dismantled the press box and dugouts at the Wadham Street field and then reassembled them at Barnes Street.

In January 1950, my mom and dad were married, and later that year, Dad and his friend Joseph “Shep” Chepulis, co-founded Plymouth Little League. In October 1950, his son — me — was born.

There were six teams in the league — Kiwanis, American Legion, UGI, VFW, Eagles and Bird Mining Company — the team I played on. We wore flannel uniforms and we never complained.

My dad served as president of the league every year for 40-plus years with the exception of the four years I played in the league. During those four years, he stepped down as an officer because he didn’t want to show any favoritism.

My dad scheduled practices, filed papers, and put together a league booklet with the teams’ rosters. He made sure the equipment was ordered and purchased. And he announced the games.

Shep lived across the street from the field. Shep cut the grass and made sure the field was in perfect shape to play. My mom worked in the refreshment stand.

My dad was a visionary too. He asked Maureen Dillon, who was willing to volunteer, become the first female umpire in local Little League history. Within a few years, she became the league’s Umpire-in-Chief.

Dad also honored his fellow veterans. He was past commander of the Plymouth American Legion and VFW; a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He attended every single event these organizations held on both Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Dad was also involved in the Plymouth’s Lettermen’s Club, which honored high school athletes with fundraisers and awards. And he and mom followed every Plymouth Shawnee Indians team, even if I wasn’t involved.

In the Little League’s 1963 official booklet of schedules and rosters, there is a narrative that speaks to the way it was back then:

“It is better to build boys, than to mend men.

“With this thought in mind, Plymouth Little League was organized in 1950.

“By instilling in the youth of our community the ideals of good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty and courage, it is our fervent hope that they will become stronger and happier boys and help them to be good, clean and healthy adults.

“We urge the citizens of this community to encourage and support our youth, for a display of confidence and faith in the youth of today will make better citizens and leaders of tomorrow.”

That really says it all. And those words exemplify the way my dad lived his life and what he instilled in me and so many other kids from our town.

We were fortunate to have so many community oriented leaders involved in Plymouth Little League. They all set an example of how we should live our lives.

We didn’t realize it at the time, but we would later discover how lucky we all were to be a part of such a great organization.

Like the Little League Pledge tells us: “Win or lose, we will always do our best.”

My point is that the Little League was a huge part of our family — and of the community of Plymouth.

That’s why I will carry their picture with me in the parade.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.