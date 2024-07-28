🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s new Section 508 Refresh Act would require federal agencies to take several steps to ensure people with disabilities can use federal technology, including websites.

While Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act requires federal technology to be accessible for people with disabilities, a 2022 investigation by Sen. Casey found that agency technology still falls short

“We would not ask someone using a wheelchair to walk up the courthouse steps, but we are doing something similar when we ask people with disabilities to use federal websites, apps, kiosks, and other technologies that are not accessible,” said Casey, D-Scranton.

Sen. Casey, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee; Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), introduced the Section 508 Refresh Act — a new bill that would require federal agencies to take a series of steps to ensure people with disabilities can use the federal government’s technology.

While Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act requires agencies to make federal technology accessible, a 2022 Senate Aging Committee investigation by Chairman Casey found that department and agency technology, particularly within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), is often out of compliance.

In the investigation, Casey showed how these accessibility failures were creating barriers for people with disabilities who rely on federal technology for essential services, including health care, employment services, and Social Security benefits.

Casey’s new bill will make the first significant changes to Section 508 since 1998, putting in place a framework that will hold agencies accountable for accessibility requirements.

“The federal government has an obligation to ensure that its services are accessible to people with disabilities, including its websites and technology,” said Chairman Casey. I’m introducing the Section 508 Refresh Act to compel federal agencies to make their technology accessible and ensure people with disabilities are not locked out of essential government services and resources.”

“It’s clear that the federal government is not doing enough to ensure services are accessible to people with disabilities,” said Sen. Fetterman. “People with disabilities deserve better. By updating Section 508, this bill would enact long overdue requirements to ensure people with disabilities have equitable access to federal government services. I’m proud to cosponsor it.”

Congress last made significant changes to Section 508 in 1998, when many federal agencies were just starting to use the internet, post online content, and have all government workers use computers.

The Section 508 Refresh Act will enact long overdue updates to the law. Specifically, bill will:

• Require federal departments and agencies to include people with disabilities who consume government services and information or work as government employees in the acquisition and accessibility testing of federal technology.

• Reform the complaint process for Section 508 and establish a new process for deciding what federal technology is purchased — with rigorous accountability requirements for ensuring the technology is accessible.

• Mandate regular testing to ensure technology being used by federal departments and agencies is accessible to federal workers and all Americans using federal programs and information.

• Direct each federal department and agency to appoint qualified, dedicated Section 508 compliance officers to ensure the technology purchased and used by their departments and agencies is accessible.

PA Turnpike warns smishing scam is again back on the rise

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is advising that a smishing scam is again being sent to random individuals, aiming to deceive them to share their personal financial information to settle outstanding toll amounts.

The texts purport to be from “Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Services” and center around urgent requests with the account that would result in additional charges if the overdue balance does not get settled.

Similar scams have been reported by toll agencies across the country over the past several days.

People who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from the PA Turnpike or another toll agency should not click on the link. E-ZPass account holders and Toll By Plate customers can use approved safe methods to check their accounts such as the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app available from the Apple App Store, or Google Play store.

Those who receive a fraudulent text can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at — www.ic3.gov. That is a site dedicated to sharing information on Internet crimes across law enforcement agencies.

To learn more about ways to stay safe from scams, visit — Security & Fraud | PA Turnpike.

PA Turnpike to launch open road tolling in east

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission officially announced plans to convert its tolling system to Open Road Tolling (ORT) east of Reading and on the Northeast Extension in January 2025.

This celebration caps a 15-year transition to further meet customers’ expectations for safe, convenient, and seamless travel.

“The advent of Open Road Tolling will advance safety and allow for the safe movement of vehicle traffic across our network. Pennsylvania is the great American Getaway and Open Road Tolling will get traveling members of the public to destinations across our great Commonwealth in a safe an efficient manner,” said PA Turnpike Chairman and PennDOT Secretary Michael Carroll. “It’s a great day in Pennsylvania and another giant step forward for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.”

In an ORT system, tolls are charged electronically as customers drive at highway speeds without slowing down or stopping beneath overhead structures — called gantries — located between interchanges. Equipment on the gantry and in the roadway processes E-ZPass or Toll-By-Plate transactions.

Beyond properly mounting an E-ZPass transponder, customers will not need to do anything differently in preparation for the launch.

“In January, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission solidifies itself once again as a national leader in transportation when we bring the future of toll collection to Pennsylvania through Open Road Tolling,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “This move reiterates our commitment to the safety of our customers and employees, while modernizing our operations and meeting customer expectations for seamless, nonstop travel.”

‘Safe harbor’ legislation introduced to protect sexually exploited children

State Senators Dan Laughlin (R-49) and Cris Dush (R-25) this week introduced legislation to update existing “safe harbor laws” to address the gaps in the current statute regarding the protection and support of minors who have been victims of sexual exploitation.

“We need to change how the law treats children who have been sexually exploited and implement provisions that seek to reverse the long-term impact on victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking,” said Laughlin. “Minors should not be charged with prostitution; these children should be recognized as victims and provided with the necessary support services to help them recover from their exploitation.”

The Senate Majority Policy Committee held a public hearing this past January about human trafficking, learning not only that prosecution of offenders needs to be uniform across localities and states, but, just as important, that more needs to be done to protect the victims of human trafficking. The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 1299, was developed based on the information received during that hearing.

“By no means limited to faraway foreign nations or remote private islands, sex trafficking rings are actively operating within our local communities, many times as close as next door,” said Dush, the prime sponsor of Act 39 of 2023, which was signed into law to ensure sexually exploited child trafficking victims always have full access to appropriate services and support. “Being aware of the statistics and horrors of human trafficking is useless without taking serious legislative action.”

SB 1299 covers all criminal offenses related to the sexual exploitation of children, not just specific crimes. Using a broader scope will ensure all victims receive the assistance and protection they need, regardless of the circumstances of their exploitation.

County agencies will have an essential role in improving coordination and response efforts, helping identify and assist sexually exploited children, and strengthening the overall effectiveness of the program.

The legislation also seeks to ensure the privacy and safety of children since confidentiality is paramount to protecting sexually exploited children from further harm.

Additionally, SB 1299 would create alternative interventions and support mechanisms for sexually exploited children; such victims should not be put into the juvenile justice system. The focus should be on addressing the underlying factors contributing to their exploitation to prevent further victimization.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.