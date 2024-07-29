Click here to subscribe today or Login.
PITTSTON — The City of Pittston unveiled three new art pieces downtown on Saturday.
Mayor Michael Lombardo hosted the late afternoon unveilings.
The first piece, titled “Balancing the Past with the Present,” a 20-by-30-foot mural by Joel Carson Jones, is on the side of the AH Baby Co. building.
The second piece, a 20-foot totem pole, carved by Bigler artist Ray Good, has several Pittston icons embedded in the piece such as a sewing machine, train, Pittston City crest and a tomato. “The Spirit of Pittston” totem pole was also dedicated to the late City employee, John Whisper, who passed away the past week.
The final piece of art, a metal sculpture titled “The Truth,” was created by Scot Nichols of Meshoppen. Nichols is no stranger to Pittston, having several of his pieces spread throughout the City.
A reception was held directly after the dedications.