Artist Scott Nichols stands next to ‘The Truth’ metal sculpture placed at the rear of the Pittston Memorial Library. The piece was unveiled on Saturday along with two other art pieces at the City of Pittston.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, left, introduces artist Ray Good, right, who carved and painted the totem pole titled ‘The Spirit of Pittston’ located at the rear of the Tomato Festival’s lower lot. The art piece has several iconic figures cut into the wood such as a coal miner, train, sewing machine, City of Pittston crest and of course, a tomato. The totem pole was also dedicated to the late City employee John Whispell, who passed away suddenly this past week.

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston unveiled three new art pieces downtown on Saturday.

Mayor Michael Lombardo hosted the late afternoon unveilings.

The first piece, titled “Balancing the Past with the Present,” a 20-by-30-foot mural by Joel Carson Jones, is on the side of the AH Baby Co. building.

The second piece, a 20-foot totem pole, carved by Bigler artist Ray Good, has several Pittston icons embedded in the piece such as a sewing machine, train, Pittston City crest and a tomato. “The Spirit of Pittston” totem pole was also dedicated to the late City employee, John Whisper, who passed away the past week.

The final piece of art, a metal sculpture titled “The Truth,” was created by Scot Nichols of Meshoppen. Nichols is no stranger to Pittston, having several of his pieces spread throughout the City.

A reception was held directly after the dedications.