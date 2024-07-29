🔊 Listen to this

Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania

This spring, Commonwealth University-Lock Haven celebrated 56 student teachers during the semi-annual Student Teacher Induction and Pinning Ceremony held in the Parsons Union Building. After successfully completing their placements the student teachers were honored during the program designed to celebrate the hard work, dedication and commitment of prospective teachers.

Among those honored during the ceremony were:

• Lauren Mullery, Nanticoke.

• Olivia Racho, Conyngham.

Fairleigh Dickinson University

• Benjamin Bugdonovitch, Nanticoke, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, N.J., was named to the honors list for the spring 2024 semester.

• Luke Russo, Sugarloaf, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, N.J., was named to the honors list for the spring 2024 semester.

To qualify for the honors lists, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Hofstra University

Hofstra University was a big winner at the Press Club of Long Island (PCLI) Media Awards Banquet and 50th Anniversary Celebration, taking home 18 first place, nine second place, and three third place awards.

The honors recognized students, faculty and staff from, among others, the Hofstra Alumni Magazine; WRHU-88.7 FM, Hofstra’s student-run radio station; The Hofstra Chronicle, Hofstra’s student-run independent newspaper; Hofstra Today, a student-run, 30-minute news program; Hofstra Entertainment Access Television, Hofstra’s student-run television network; and The Long Island Advocate, a multimedia community showcase of content produced by students at The Lawrence Herbert School of Communication.

Among the winners was Molly Maguschak of Hazleton, who won a second place award for work featured on “Sports Beat,” broadcast on Hofstra Entertainment Access Television.

Kutztown University

Kutztown University conferred degrees for nearly 1,100 students for the 2024 spring semester. The university announces degree conferment twice a year — once in the winter and once in the summer. Commencement exercises are held in May and December; however, students finish the requirements for graduation throughout the entire year. The following students were awarded degrees following the 2024 spring semester.

Students who have requested privacy (FERPA) are not listed publicly.

• Grace H Babinchak, Hazleton, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

• Shannon Barrett, Harveys Lake, Bachelor of Science in biology/molecular/micro/cell.

• Kristin Cussat, Sugarloaf, Master of Education in art education.

• Elizabeth Anne Dohman, Wilkes Barre, Bachelor of Arts in sociology.

• Alexander T Hischar, Mountain Top, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

• Joshua Thomas Hudak, Mountain Top, Bachelor of Science in Education in social studies.

• Emilee M James, Freeland, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production.

• Alyssa M Kapsick, Shavertown, Bachelor of Fine Arts in animated arts.

• Jordany Krawinkel Peralta, West Hazleton, Bachelor of Science in computer science.

• Megan Kubitsky, Hazleton, Bachelor of Science in special education.

• Julianna Elizabeth Murray, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry/pharmacy.

• John E Pollack, Mountain Top, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production.

• Hailey Faith Rivera, Plains, Bachelor of Fine Arts in animated arts.

• Kathryn Valerie Sauers, Freeland, Master of Arts in English.

• Alexis Schweizer, Plymouth, Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

• Kiana Ashlynn Skager, Drums, Master of Education in student affairs in higher education.

• Mindy Rae Spencer, Dallas, Bachelor of Fine Arts in animated arts.

• Josh Van Gorden, Mountain Top, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting.

• Noelys Villar, Hazleton, Bachelor of Science in biology/molecular/micro/cell.

• Kaylee Elizabeth Yagloski, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in biology/allied health.

Also at Kutztown:

The following local women’s bowling team members were among seven who earned a place on the 2024 East Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll:

• Natalie Conrad, Wyoming.

• Alexis Schweizer, Plymouth.

The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is awarded to student-athletes who receive a 3.25 or better cumulative grade point average. This annual recognition, in addition to the conference’s Scholar-Athlete awards, helps to uphold the East Coast Conference’s mission of promoting the total person and the ability to excel not only in the athletic arena, but also in the classroom.

Seton Hall University

Seton Hall University announced the following area students were named to the spring 2024 dean’s list. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the list.

• Erin Barno, Mountain Top.

• Katelyn Engel, Mountain Top.

• Sorrenta Riley, Hanover Township.

University of Alabama

Eleanor Alexopoulos, Wilkes-Barre, is among Alabama rowers who recently earned 2024 Academic All-Big 12 Honors. The Alabama rowing program placed a sport-leading 33 student-athletes on the 2024 Academic All-Big 12 Team.

The Crimson Tide accumulated 28 First Team honors with an additional five receiving Second Team distinction. Eight of Alabama’s First Team honorees posted a 4.0 GPA, the most of any Big 12 rowing contingent.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated nearly 14,000 students worldwide during the 2023-24 academic year. Students from all 50 states, three U.S. territories, and 24 countries earned UMGC degrees and more than 3,200 graduates attended ceremonies around the world, including in Germany, Japan, Korea, and Guam, as well as “Grad Walk” in Adelphi, Md., in May.

Local graduates are:

• Jared Bagley, Wilkes-Barre, Associate of Arts, general studies.

• Frank Gates, Wilkes-Barre Township, Bachelor of Science, management information systems.

• Rocky DiBernardo, Kingston, Bachelor of Science, marketing.

University of Scranton

Local residents were among the 56 members of The University of Scranton’s undergraduate Class of 2024 who were honored for academic excellence, service or both at the school’s annual Class Night Ceremony on campus May 17.

Students with the highest GPA in each of the University’s three undergraduate colleges were presented Frank J. O’Hara Awards for General Academic Excellence, a memorial to the late administrator who served the University for 53 years.

Class of 2024 O’Hara Award recipients were: Tabitha R. Berger, Cresco, and Charles C. Sylvester, Newtown, for the College of Arts and Sciences; Sarah G. Boyle, Peckville, and Madalyne R. Buhler, Stony Point, N.Y., for the Kania School of Management; and Aidan R. Corrigan, Mansfield, Mass., for the Leahy College of Health Sciences, (formerly named the Panuska College of Professional Studies).

Also recognized at the ceremony was the recipients of prestigious student Fulbright Awards for the 2024/2025 academic year. Shelby A. Traver, Sweet Valley, of Scranton’s Class of 2024, received a Fulbright Award to Rwanda; and Adrian Laudani, Valley Stream, N.Y., of the University’s Class of 2018, received a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant award for Spain.

Member of the class of 2024 and the outgoing president of Student Government, Karla Shaffer of New Hope, offered remarks at the gathering.

In addition, dozens of other students were honored for outstanding academic achievement in their fields of study and for leadership and service.

Students are:

• Gwyn A. Cruz, Dallas: This year’s Excellence in Kinesiology Award was given Cruz, a kinesiology major with a concentration in nutrition studies. Cruz was a member of the Alpha Sigma Nu and Phi Epsilon Kappa honor societies and served as president of the Scranton Student Association of the Philippines.

Having graduated, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree, she planned to begin work on her Doctor of Physical Therapy Degree this summer at the University of Delaware.

• James M. Lanning, Mountain Top: Lanning is this year’s recipient of both the Excellence in Chemistry Award and the Prof. Joseph P. Harper Award for Excellence in Physics. Lanning graduated, summa cum laude, with a double major in chemistry and physics and a double minor in mathematics and philosophy. Outside of the classroom, Lanning was vice-president of the Astronomy Club and a member of the Sigma Pi Sigma Honor Society. He has performed superconductor physics research at the University with Argyrios Varonides, Ph.D., and organic chemistry research with Michael Fennie, Ph.D. A graduate of Crestwood High School in Mountain Top, Lanning worked as a graduate teaching assistant in the Chemistry Department.

He plans to pursue a Ph.D. in Condensed Matter Physics at Binghamton University starting this fall.

• Isabelle M. Wohlleber, Hazleton: Wohlleber received the Excellence in Mathematical Sciences Award this year. She graduated, summa cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree in mathematical sciences and a minor in Spanish. She was a member of the Pi Mu Epsilon, Alpha Mu Gamma, Phi Lambda Upsilon, and the Alpha Sigma Nu honor societies. She previously graduated from the Hazleton Area Academy of Sciences, Drums.

At the University, Wohlleber was a member of the Health Professions Organization, the Math and Biology clubs, the Contemporary Dance Team and was a retreat leader for Campus Ministries. She was a Recreational Sports Intramural referee and supervisor and a scribe at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was also a volunteer for the Center for Service and Social Justice and the Royal Restore Food Pantry. Through her senior year, Wohlleber took graduate level courses and is set to return to The University of Scranton to complete a Master of Biochemistry degree.

She has also already accepted a Graduate Teaching Assistantship position to teach a chemistry lab while research involving food adulteration and developing analytical techniques to analyze food for contaminants. Later, she plans to perform a year of service and attend medical school.

Also at the University of Scranton:

• Shelby A. Traver was among the two university who were awarded Fulbright Student Scholarships, the prestigious international academic exchange opportunity provided competitively by the U.S. Government.

For the 2024-2025 academic year, Traver ‘24, received a Fulbright Open Study/Research Award to examine the effect of Rwanda’s election quota system for female candidates.

Fulbright awards are based on academic achievement and demonstrated leadership abilities within a person’s field.

• Cuong D. Nguyen, Ashley, was among the eight University of Scranton students and physics and engineering faculty member Nathaniel Frissell, Ph.D., who presented research at the National Science Foundation CEDAR (Coupling, Energetics, and Dynamics of Atmospheric Regions) Workshop in San Diego, Calif., in June. Additionally, four of the students joined Dr. Frissell to attend and present research at the NASA Living with a Star Interhemispheric Asymmetries Meeting at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics in Boulder, Colorado, in May.

Nguyen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering and computer science from Scranton in 2023 and is now pursuing a master’s degree in software engineering. He presented his research titled “Software Development for the Grape Personal Weather Station v2” in poster and oral presentation formats at the National Science Foundation CEDAR Workshop.

Local residents were among the 27 Scranton students who studied abroad during the Spring 2024 semester:

• Alaina Carle, Shickshinny, majoring in nursing, studied at the University of Edinburgh in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

• Morgan Thiemann, Warrior Run, majoring in nursing, studied at Loyola University Chicago John Felice Center in Rome, Italy.

University of Tampa

The University of Tampa honored 2,221 students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible. The following local students were among the honorees.

• Gianna Labert, Hazle Townshp.

• Madison Chupela, Hazle Townshp.

Also at the University of Tampa:

• Samantha Bufalino, Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Arts in advertising and public relations.

The commencement ceremony honored 1,717 undergraduate and graduate candidates and included remarks by President Ronald Vaughn, alumni Marty Rifkin and Dr. Xavier Cannella, and the student challenge speaker.

Widener University

Widener University celebrated the achievements of 1,186 Chester-campus graduates in five joyful ceremonies held on Memorial Field between Tuesday, May 14 and Thursday, May 16. Graduates from the School of Business, School of Nursing, School of Engineering, College of Arts & Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, and Center for Graduate and Continuing Studies individually crossed the stage and were congratulated by President Stacey Robertson as they received a symbolic representation of their degrees.

Local grads include:

• John Macey, Dallas, Doctor of Physical Therapy with a major in physical therapy, Widener’s College of Health and Human Services.

• Elizabeth Williams, Duryea, Master of Science in engineering with a major in robotics engineering Widener’s School of Engineering.

• Rachel Swaback, Kingston, Bachelor of Science in business administration with a major in management, cum laude, Widener’s School of Business Administration.

• Emma Granahan, Exeter, Bachelor of Arts with a major in fine arts, magna cum laude, Widener’s College of Arts & Sciences.

• Kylie Herbert, Duryea, Bachelor of Science with a major in biomedical engineering, cum laude, Widener’s School of Engineering.

• Chloe Scott, Shavertown, Bachelor of Science with a major in nursing, Widener’s School of Nursing.

• Emily Mangold, Wilkes-Barre, Doctor of Physical Therapy with a major in physical therapy, Widener’s College of Health and Human Services.