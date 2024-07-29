🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE, PA – Comedy legend Andrew Dice Clay will perform live in concert at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices are $75.50, $59.50, $45.50 and $32.50 plus fees.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m., with a Kirby Member pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, July 31, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

This show is presented by Magic City Productions and the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Andrew Dice Clay said he is proud to be one of America’s most controversial and outrageous comics. Quite simply, Dice is a Rock and Roll comedy legend. When he released his debut album, “Dice,” the parental advisory label simply read “Warning: This album is offensive.”

Despite media backlash, Dice’s rise to fame was nothing less than meteoric, creating “Dicemania.” He’s sold-out hundreds of arenas all across the country and was the only performer ever “Banned for Life from MTV” (a ban which has since been lifted).

In recent years, Dice’s career has experienced a resurgence including his recurring role on the final season of Entourage (2011). He starred to great critical acclaim alongside Cate Blanchett and Alec Baldwin in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine (2013); in Martin Scorsese’s Vinyl (2016); in the award winning, blockbuster hit, A Star Is Born (2018) alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga; and most recently in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. His other notable TV credits include two seasons (2016-2017) of his Showtime series, called Dice, very loosely based on his own life.

In 2014, Simon & Schuster published Dice’s brutally honest, unapologetic, and uncensored autobiography The Filthy Truth, in which Dice chronicles his remarkable rise, fall, and triumphant return.

For more information, visit — www.andrewdiceclay.com — and follow @andrewdiceclay on Instagram, @AndrewDiceClayOfficial on Facebook, and on TikTok @andrewdiceclay