WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre police officer was injured when headbutted by an intoxicated man inside city police headquarters early Saturday morning.

Jerome Wilson, 29, of Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, was being processed at police headquarters after being arrested for initiating a struggle with officers who investigated a knife fight in the area of Hutson and Metcalf streets at about 1 a.m.

Police in court records say Wilson was found sitting on the porch of a residence on Hutson Street where he did not live.

Wilson was allegedly intoxicated and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.

When Wilson was advised he was being detained for public drunkenness, he initiated a struggle with officers, court records say.

Wilson was taken to police headquarters to be processed and allegedly headbutted an officer who suffered a laceration.

The officer was evaluated by city emergency medical technicians.

Wilson was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.