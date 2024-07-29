Event to benefit the United Way’s Nurse’s Pantry program

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will hold their annual ‘Stuff the Zam’ event Thursday, Aug. 1 to benefit the United Way’s Nurse’s Pantry program, an in-school resource that helps at-risk children meet their basic hygiene and school supply needs.

The team will accept donations from 3 to 7 p.m. in front of their front office and practice facility at the Toyota SportsPlex, located at 38 Coal St. in Wilkes-Barre.

School supply donations can include: notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, glue sticks, folders, backpacks, and anything else that a child might need to be successful in the classroom.

According to a press release, the team will also accept donations of socks, underwear, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, deodorant, and feminine hygiene products.

When you bring supplies to the drive, you can sign up to be entered into a raffle. Three raffle winners will be chosen, with prizes including a Penguins jersey, a Fanboni ride during an intermission of a Penguins home game and a Penguins swag bag.

The drive will help restock United Way’s 34 different Nurse’s Pantry programs in 10 local school districts.