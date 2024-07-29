🔊 Listen to this

B3Q Smokehouse currently sits at the corner of Wyoming Avenue and first opened in 2012.

A staple West Pittston restaurant for over a decade is moving to Swoyersville this fall.

B3Q Smokehouse, located at 200 Wyoming Avenue, will soon relocate 245 Owen St., the former location of Tipsy Turtle, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

An official opening date has not yet been announced. The smokehouse will operate as normal through August, with modified hours during the Pittston Tomato Festival and Scranton’s La Festa Italiana.

The West Pittston location will close for good following those events.

According to the post, B3Q’s main menu of slow and low smoked meats will remain, and it will be adding appetizers, elevated BBQ items, desserts and a full bar once the new location is open.

The restaurant will be hiring for additional employees soon as well including cooks, servers, busser/dishwashers, and bartenders. An opening hiring event will be announced in the near future.

“Over the years, we’ve witnessed changes in the roads, bridges, community, and our BBQ business. Now, B3Q Smokehouse is evolving, growing, and expanding!” the post read.

B3Q Smokehouse called the corner of Wyoming Avenue home for over 10 years and first opened back in 2012, following the flood of 2011.

Dominick Artiz Jr., an Air Force veteran, has owned the restaurant since 2019, after taking over for Barry Hosier.

Tipsy Turtle on Owen Street closed its doors in December of 2022 after 15 years in business.