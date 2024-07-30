🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro this week joined U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley, and local elected leaders to celebrate the Shapiro Administration securing nearly $400 million to fund efforts to help Pennsylvania companies lower climate emissions while creating good-paying jobs and supporting Pennsylvania’s economy.

EPA Administrator Regan announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has been selected to receive a more than $396 million grant for the Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA) project — 10% of the federal funds available for this program nationwide — making Pennsylvania one of the largest grant winners in the country.

The RISE PA program is a part of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s application to the EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) program, part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Shapiro said, “This is one of the largest federal grants Pennsylvania has ever received, and through RISE PA, we will offer grants for companies working to make their operations more efficient. This investment will help us reduce toxic air pollution, create thousands of jobs, invest in our energy sector, and continue Pennsylvania’s legacy of energy leadership.”

“President Biden believes in the power of community-driven solutions to fight climate change, protect public health, and grow our economy,” Regan said. “Selected recipients have put forward ambitious plans to advance sustainable agriculture, deploy clean industrial technologies, cut emissions and energy costs in homes and commercial buildings, and provide cost- and energy-efficient heating and cooling to communities, creating economic and workforce development opportunities along the way.”

According to the 2023 Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report, the industrial sector is Pennsylvania’s highest greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting sector, accounting for just over 30% of the Commonwealth’s total GHG emissions.

Under RISE PA, Pennsylvania will establish a competitive grant program to reduce pollution from industrial sources. RISE PA could reduce 5.2 million tons of carbon by 2050 — or about 10% of Pennsylvania’s annual industrial emissions.

Examples of eligible initiatives could include installing energy-efficient heat recovery systems to reduce the energy required to heat or cool an industrial facility, electrifying an industrial plant by swapping out diesel-powered generators with equipment that runs on electricity, and capturing coal mine methane from mining operations. All of these projects would cut pollution and address climate change while creating good jobs and helping companies cut costs.

“Thanks to this grant from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Biden-Harris Administration, Pennsylvania will continue to be an industrial leader and a leader in environmental protection,” Secretary Shirley said. “The Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA) program that will be funded through this grant has the potential to create good paying union jobs, reduce millions of tons of greenhouse gases, and increase manufacturing competitiveness in Pennsylvania.”

Shapiro’s energy plan will protect and create more than 14,500 energy jobs, lower utility bills for Pennsylvania households, and take real action to address climate change pollution.

If passed by the legislature, the initiatives would save Pennsylvania ratepayers $252 million in the first five years, while generating $5.1 billion in investment in clean, reliable energy sources.

AG supports Title IX rule preventing discrimination in public schools based on sexual orientation, gender identity

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry this week is continuing efforts to protect all students from sex discrimination by joining with 15 state Attorneys General to ensure new regulations under Title IX go into effect as intended next month.

The U.S. Department of Education’s new regulations, set to go into effect Aug. 1, clarify that Title IX’s prohibition against sex discrimination in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance includes sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.

A federal judge in Kansas recently enjoined the U.S. Department of Education from enforcing the new regulations in certain states and against certain schools affecting certain plaintiffs.

While the Kansas ruling does not universally impact Pennsylvania, the action could affect certain schools in the Commonwealth.

Importantly, however, students in Pennsylvania are protected from discrimination on the basis of sex by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.

“All students deserve to learn in a safe environment free from harassment and discrimination,” AG Henry said. “While there will be a limited number of schools and students impacted, and that number could expand, this decision from a Kansas federal court does not affect Pennsylvania law. We are allied with partners, like the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, to ensure schools remain safe havens for student learning and achievement.”

PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW stated, “The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission is committed to its duty to protect all students from illegal discrimination. A student’s sexual orientation or gender identity should not prevent them from receiving a quality and equal education.”

As the Final Title IX Rule has been challenged around the country, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, together with the California Office of Attorney General and the New Jersey Office of Attorney General, have joined with other state attorneys general to defend the rule in a series of amicus briefs.

In one such case, the States of Kansas, Alaska, Utah, and Wyoming, “K.R.” (a minor), and three organizations (Moms for Liberty, Young America’s Foundation, and Female Athletes United) challenged the regulations. In two recent decisions, the U.S. District Court in Kansas prevented the U.S. Department of Education from enforcing the Final Title IX Rule against the Plaintiffs, including against the schools attended by the children of the current and prospective members of the organizational plaintiffs.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act protects students in “kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, high schools, academies, colleges and universities, extension courses and all educational institutions under the supervision of this Commonwealth” unless the schools are “in their nature distinctly private.”

Sex discrimination in Pennsylvania is defined by regulation to include “pregnancy, sex assigned at birth, gender, including a person’s gender identity or gender expression, affectional or sexual orientation, including heterosexuality, homosexuality, bisexuality and asexuality, differences of sex development, variations of sex characteristics or other intersex characteristics.”

PennDOT announces public meeting and online plans display for project in Waverly Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week invited the public to a public meeting with plans display regarding the Route 632, Section 250 Culvert Replacement Project.

The Route 632 Section D250 project involves replacing the emergency pipes on Route 632 (Carbondale Road) over Ackerly Creek in Waverly Township, Lackawanna County.

The existing pipes were installed as part of an emergency repair in 2023 after the previous slab bridge collapsed during high water. The proposed project consists of replacing the existing pipes with a new precast reinforced concrete box culvert. Work also includes approach roadway reconstruction and guide rail installation. The proposed traffic control during construction is a detour.

The new culvert has been designed to improve the hydraulic performance of the original culvert and maintain the existing floodplains so as not to adversely affect adjacent property owners.

Roadway improvements associated with the project include full-depth pavement reconstruction in the vicinity of the culvert, new guide rail, and pavement markings that will be provided throughout the project limits.

Public Meeting

The in-person public display meeting for the project will take place on:

Date: Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Waverly Township Municipal Building, Lake Henry Drive, Waverly.

The public comment period is from July 29-Aug. 26. The plans display will be held online and will be available from July 29-Aug. 26. Online information, including detailed project information and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website: Route 632, Section 250 Culvert Replacement Project..

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned traffic control, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Ms. Carmen Mancebo, PennDOT Project Manager, at — [email protected].

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at — www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.