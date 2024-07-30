🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A second suspect in a fatal stabbing in Wilkes-Barre nearly three months ago was arraigned Monday night.

Jaime B. Knights, 63, of West River Street, Wilkes-Barre, was booked into the Luzerne County Correctional Facility just before 9 p.m. after being arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township.

Knights is the second person charged in the fatal stabbing of Scott Edward Knox, 33, on May 7.

Fernando Bracero, 30, was arrested and charged with Knox’s murder on June 10.

Knights and Bracero are jailed without bail on charges of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery. A third suspect, Justice Supreme Flenory, 23, last known address as 38 N. Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre, remains at-large.

Court records say Flenory was with Knox and took control driving Knox’s vehicle driving to an alley behind Mofon Lounge at Carey Avenue and Academy streets at about 3:30 a.m. May 7.

Flenory was meeting Bracero and Knights in the alley to confront Knox about a previous drug deal that went bad, court records say.

Knox was attacked by the group as surveillance cameras, court records say, recorded Bracero lunging and stabbing at Knox.

Knox broke free from the assault and ran until he collapsed on a rear porch of a residence in the 300 block of North River Street where he was found by police.

Police in court records say Knox was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.