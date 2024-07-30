🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted on allegations of stealing a cellular phone from a woman in February was captured during a foot chase through a Wilkes-Barre parking garage Monday.

A city police officer spotted a man, identified as Vincent Knarr Jr., 47, in an area of the South Main Street Park & Lock garage where people normally urinate and use illicit drugs, according to court records.

When Knarr realized an officer was approaching him, he began to pack up his belongings, court records say.

Knarr allegedly used another name to identify himself.

After Knarr was detained until his real identity was made known, Knarr began running away and initiated a foot chase through the parking garage, court records say.

Police captured Knarr in the area of South Main and Northampton streets.

Knarr was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, syringes and a smoking pipe, court records say.

A records check revealed Knarr was wanted on charges he stole a cellular phone from a woman on Feb. 22.

Knarr was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township on charges of flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest, false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Knarr was further arraigned on charges of robbery and harassment regarding the alleged cellular phone heist.

Knarr was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 total bail.