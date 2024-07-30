🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — Former Luzerne County board of elections chairman Jose Adames could face drunken driving charges following a vehicle crash that involved numerous police warnings toward his girlfriend, county council member Joanna Bryn Smith, early Tuesday morning, Harveys Lake Police Chief Charles Musial said.

Musial said a homeowner in the 100 block of West Point Avenue called 911 at 5:22 a.m. to report a vehicle crashed into a ditch and septic tank that leaked its contents into the yard.

Adames, the driver, and Smith were identified by officers, Musial said.

Musial said it appeared the vehicle crashed into the septic tank hours earlier as Adames and Smith were attempted to free the stuck vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Sante Fe Cruz, from the muddy yard. The police chief further said Adames or Smith called a friend too use their truck in an unsuccessful attempt to free the Hyundai.

Musial said it took two heavy tow trucks from Falzone’s Towing Service to remove the Hyundai from the yard he said was “knee deep” in sewage in spots.

After officers arrived at the scene including Musial, the police chief said Smith, an attorney who formerly was a conflict defense lawyer, advised Adames not to speak with officers. Musial further said Smith identified herself as an attorney and a county council member at the scene and pleaded with officers for leniency.

“She was interrupting my officers, said ‘you don’t have to do this.’ She got very upset, very disrespectful,” Musial said.

Musial said numerous warnings were directed at Smith not to interfere with officers performing their duties at the scene.

Adames was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for a blood test as drunken driving charges are pending, Musial said.

A message left on Smith’s voice mail was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Adames served as chairman of the board of elections from January 2020 to June 2020, when he resigned entirely from the election board. Efforts to reach Adames were unsuccessful and a message sent to his social media account was not immediately returned.

Musial said at no time did Adames or Smith notify the homeowner, who is in their 70s, about the crash and neither called 911. The homeowner recently had property and vehicle damage caused by a storm in early July, Musial said.

Smith is in her first year of a four year term as a county council member.