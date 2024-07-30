🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON – Remote Area Medical (RAM) — a major non-profit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — will hold a free, two-day clinic on Aug. 3 and 4.

RAM will be set up for the clinic at Scranton High School, 63 Mike Munchak Way, Scranton, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with the Indo American Community of Scranton Pennsylvania (IACOS) and is supported by Senator Marty Flynn.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Sunday’s clinic operations will be an abbreviated day, so patients are advised to arrive as early as possible.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and visions services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org, or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event page for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/gDpv6U4eX

Services available at the free RAM Clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental Xrays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site and general medical exams.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

For more information, please see RAM’s FAQ page.