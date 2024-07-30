🔊 Listen to this

The Irem Temple Restoration Project (ITRP) University, 2nd Semester, event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the Grand Hall at the Westmoreland Club.

The ITRP team is inviting the community to learn about the history of the Haudenosaunee 6 Nations from lacrosse legend Gewas Schindler, who is part Seneca, Onondaga, Oneida, and Mohawk. Tony Brooks and Clark Switzer, two renowned NEPA historians, will guide you from the founding of Wilkes-Barre through the aftermath of the American Revolution.

New to ITRP University is Denise Dennis, the CEO of the Dennis Farm, the longest continuously owned African American farm in the country. She will share the story of the “Black Yankees” who fought for freedom and shared in the early promise of a better nation.

ITRP has revamped their program format to allow for discussions with the experts. Community members can now ask questions or brainstorm future projects without missing any of the exciting narrative.

ITRP will also unveil projects being developed for the museum in collaboration with other local history and education organizations. They are aiming to launch the NEPA Heritage Center in 2026 and make it a world-class venue at the grand opening.

The Irem Temple Restoration Project Board will highlight recent progress and outline the capital campaign aimed at completing construction by 2025.

Tickets to Thursday’s event can be purchased at iremtemplerestorationproject.com.