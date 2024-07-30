🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski on Tuesday said checks he presented will be used to enhance the quality of life for the community.

Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, along with Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, Sen. David Argall, R-Pottsville, and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown presented three grant checks to a local arts center and to Bear Creek Township.

“Adding a trail for those in the community to walk their dogs, or to give them a reason to get out for some fresh air and daily exercise,” Pashinski said. “Additionally, renovations and efficiency are the themes of the other projects, continuing to update and ensure infrastructure in our community is as stable as possible to minimize daily complications that may otherwise arise.”

Pashinski thanked Sen. Flynn, Sen. Argall, and Mayor Brown for their continued work in presenting the checks and helping bring back funds to the community.

• The first check of $200,000 was presented to the Circle Center of the Arts in Wilkes-Barre to be used for a capital improvement project that will include upgrades to the HVAC and security systems, installation of an elevator, construction of an ADA-compliant lobby entrance and accessibility points.

Additionally, the project will include renovating two galleries, archive and storage areas, the addition of an administrative area, and re purposing a space for an art studio, instruction and education center.

• The second check of $56,508 was presented to Bear Creek Township Public Works. Bear Creek will use this funding to purchase equipment for the public works department to replace aging units and give the department increased capability.

The department will acquire a new flail mower to replace a 50-year-old unit; a Bobcat Toolcat, which will replace the current street sweeper and give new off-road, light-duty haul capabilities; and a Bobcat skid steer to assist existing dump and plow trucks with their duties. A tractor will also be purchased to assist with other maintenance duties, along with the necessary attachments to ensure effective use by the public works department.

• The final check of $45,919 was also presented to Bear Creek Township. The funding will be used for installation of a 2000-foot walking trail encompassing the perimeter of the park’s sports fields. Additionally, the project will construct dugouts at the softball field, which currently has only aluminum benches that offer players no protection from the elements and replace the aging fence around the park.

The grants were awarded from the state’s Local Share Account provided by gaming revenue and administered through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which was established in 2004 to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.