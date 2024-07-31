🔊 Listen to this

The business boasts with its state-of-the-art equipment.

Abington Spa is a full-service spa and salon in Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Spa was voted best nail salon in the 2024 Best of Lackawanna County awards.

The full-service spa and salon — with its state-of-the-art equipment — specializes in massage therapy, facials, hair cutting, color highlights and waxing.

Owner Victoria Pasqualicchio opened Abington Spa nine-and-a-half years ago at 251 E. Grove St., Clarks Summit. She knew it was the perfect location for her business when she found this space available.

She has 16 years of experience in the spa and salon industry.

“I love massage therapy, and I wanted to start a business,” she said.

When asked what she thinks makes her spa the best in her category, Victoria credited her employees for making it that way.

“If it wasn’t for my employees, we wouldn’t be as busy as we are,” she said. “I truly am blessed to have each and every one of them.”

Some of them have been working in the salon industry for over 20 years.

“Everyone here is super-talented, and they all have a passion for what they do,” said Victoria.