WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston charged with stalking his ex-wife in 2022 and earlier this year was recently sentenced to nine months in prison and eight years probation.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced David Nelson, 52, of West Street, on separate counts of stalking and a single count of criminal attempt to commit burglary.

Nelson was arrested twice by Pittston City Police, first for attempting to force open a door at the woman’s residence on Mill Street on Oct. 2, 2022, and showing up at the same residence on Jan. 2, 2024, when a large handle knife was found sticking in the door, court records say.