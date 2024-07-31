🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Wednesday issued an invitation to the public to a virtual plans display regarding the Route 118, Section 392, Safety Improvement Project.

The project involves work consisting of:

• Widening Route 118 to accommodate two 11-foot lanes.

• An 11-foot left turn lane.

• Four-foot shoulders along Route 118.

• Minimal horizontal and vertical realignment is proposed along Route 118.

• Meeker Road and Market Street will be realigned to provide perpendicular intersections with Route 118.

• Firehouse Road will be modified to a cul-de-sac.

PennDOT says the project proposes to address safety issues, including crashes, unprotected left turns, and vehicles traveling at higher than posted speeds along the corridor by reducing high speeds along the corridor, improving sight distance, and reducing left-turn vehicle conflicts.

Based on the preliminary line and grade layout, PennDOT said that required right-of-way and temporary construction easements will be required to construct this project.

Five (5) partial right-of-way acquisitions are anticipated. Only minor utility impacts are anticipated to construct the project.

The public is encouraged to respond to the public questionnaire and provide comments by clicking on the Public Questionnaire to print a PDF to be completed by hand and mailed to the address at the bottom of the form or emailed to — [email protected].

The comment period will range from July 31, 2024, to Aug. 14, 2024. Online information, including detailed project information and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

Route 118 Safety Improvement Project (pa.gov).

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned traffic control, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Stephen Valenti, PennDOT Project Manager, at — [email protected]

