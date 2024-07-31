🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A man from Kingston was charged Wednesday with downloading child sexual abuse materials.

Jacob Wolfe, 21, of Chestnut Street, was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on charges of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Luzerne County detectives, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, investigated a Cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cyber tip involved a 20 minute video of a boy that was downloaded on May 5 and linked to a phone number registered to Wolfe, the complaint says.

Detectives served a search warrant on Wolfe who, according to the complaint, admitted he had been viewing child sexual abuse materials for five years for self gratification. Wolfe claimed he searched a website and has paid for child sexual abuse materials he would later delete, the complaint says.