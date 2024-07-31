🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Fairview Township man arrested in January for possessing child sexual abuse materials pled guilty in Luzerne County Court.

Robert G. Stibick Jr., 48, of Lee Avenue, pled guilty to 30 counts of child pornography before Judge David W. Lupas.

Luzerne County detectives, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, initiated an investigation when they received a Cyber Tip that involved a phone number registered to Stibick, according to court records.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Stibick’s phone.

During an interview with detectives, court records say, Stibick said he had a hidden folder on his phone where child sexual abuse materials were saved.

Stibick is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1.