The college raised $56.8 million in five years

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College on Wednesday announced that its five-year $50 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, “Send Us Forth” — the largest in the institution’s history — exceeded its goal by more than 13%, raising $56.8 million.

Send Us Forth ran from 2018 through 2023. The campaign leadership committee — co-chaired by Timothy J. Morris ’64 and David A. Schankweiler ’81 — includes 25 alumni and friends of the college.

The committee established a broad range of goals, including increased student financial support, enhancements to academic programs, and multiple development projects targeting both existing spaces and new teaching facilities.

“We remain grateful for the combined generosity of more than 11,000 alumni and friends during the Send Us Forth campaign, a group whose comprehensive support accomplished many of the capital projects and program development needed to propel King’s forward for the next generation of Monarchs,” said Greg Morgan, vice president for Institutional Advancement.

“From strategic renovations of current facilities to new state-of-the-art buildings and the very first doctorate program at the College — this campaign solidified King’s as a leader in the region for high quality personalized education guided by timeless values,” Morgan continued.

The campaign increased investments in endowed and experiential scholarships, as well as the Presidential Hope Fund, which helps financially at-risk students cover tuition, books and living expenses.

More than 50 new endowed scholarships were created during the Send Us Forth campaign.

Capital projects such as the Chapel of Christ the King at the George and Giovita Maffei Family Commons, the Mulligan Center for Engineering, the Richard Abbas Alley Center for Health Sciences, and the Rev. John J. Ryan, C.S.C., Hall were all made possible by the campaign.

The campaign also supports the Monarch Athletic Fund as well as the KC Fund, which supports college operations.

Lastly, Send Us Forth supports the College’s Holy Cross identity with investments in Campus Ministry, the Students Engaged in Reflective Volunteer Experiences (SERVE) alternative-break program, and the Shoval Center for Community Engagement, all of which support charitable work across Northeastern Pennsylvania and abroad.

“My time at King’s gave me a strong foundation for not only my career but also prepared me for being an active and positive participant in the world around me,” said Schankweiler. “The campaign was extremely successful because so many alumni realized the value of their King’s experience and what it meant and did for them. They were willing to contribute and make it possible for young people attending King’s to have the same opportunity for academic and personal growth.”