PLYMOUTH — The Rotary Club of Plymouth will hold a “Foam Party” on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival, from noon to 3 p.m. on the field in front of Wyoming Valley West High School.

Come see foam, music games, food and fun for the kids and a visit from Bluey.

The event is sponsored by the club.

Please be sure to bring a towel, as the kids will get wet!