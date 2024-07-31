Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
PLYMOUTH — The Rotary Club of Plymouth will hold a “Foam Party” on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival, from noon to 3 p.m. on the field in front of Wyoming Valley West High School.
Come see foam, music games, food and fun for the kids and a visit from Bluey.
The event is sponsored by the club.
Please be sure to bring a towel, as the kids will get wet!