SCRANTON – The Wright Center for Community Health has received a $148,400 grant from the Moses Taylor Foundation to expand dental services at its health center in Wilkes-Barre.

The Wright Center will use the grant to purchase three dental chairs and related equipment. The health center at 169 N. Pennsylvania Ave. continues to expand dental and whole-person primary health services to meet the needs of Luzerne County residents.

The Wright Center provides affordable, nondiscriminatory, comprehensive dental services, including routine check-ups and cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, X-rays, oral cancer screenings, extractions, emergency services and denture care.

“We are deeply honored to partner with the Moses Taylor Foundation and most grateful for its trust and investment in The Wright Center,” said Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, president and CEO of The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education. “This generous grant will enhance our regional efforts to expand affordable, high-quality, nondiscriminatory oral health services to people of all ages, income levels, and insurance statuses.

“The Moses Taylor Foundation is one of our most cherished, mission-driven community partners. This most welcomed contribution supports our mission to improve the health and welfare of our communities through inclusive and responsive health services and the sustainable renewal of an inspired, competent workforce that is privileged to serve.”

The Wright Center began offering weekly dental services at the downtown Wilkes-Barre health center in July 2023 and will begin providing daily dental care from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on Monday, Aug. 5.

Expansion work continues at the 34,460-square-foot Wilkes-Barre health center with plans to house 45 medical examination rooms, 30 behavioral health rooms, 10 dental operatories and more. When completed, the ten dental operatories will significantly increase much-needed access to dental care, reduce wait times and accommodate the growing demand for oral care services in Luzerne County.

“The Wright Center will be able to offer a comprehensive suite of whole-person primary and dental services under one roof, promote holistic patient well-being, and provide an expanded training ground for future dentists and allied health care professionals, contributing to a skilled health care workforce,” said Kimberly McGoff, The Wright Center’s director of dental operations.

To ensure high-quality oral care is available to everyone, The Wright Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike and safety-net provider, accepts most dental insurances and offers a sliding-fee discount program to those who qualify based on federal poverty guidelines that take family size and income into account. No patient is turned away because of an inability to pay.

The Wright Center for Community Health, headquartered in Scranton, operates ten health centers in Northeast Pennsylvania, including a mobile medical and dental unit called Driving Better Health.