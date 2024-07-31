Strike risks triggering all-out regional war

Iranian workers install a huge banner on a wall showing a portrait of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and the Dome of Rock Mosque at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound of Jerusalem at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday. Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday.

Fouad Shukur, a Hezbollah top commander who was killed by an Israeli airstrike that hit a building on Tuesday in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a press briefing after his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, Iran, on March 26.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, sits next to the deputy leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Kassem, second left, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group Ziad Nakhaleh, left, during the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Iranian parliament, in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday.

A supporter of the Lebanese Islamic group and the Islamist Hamas movement holds a mock rocket as he attends with other supporters a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike in the Iranian capital early Wednesday.

BEIRUT — Hamas’ top political leader was killed Wednesday by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risked escalating into an all-out regional war. Iran’s supreme leader vowed revenge against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “will exact a very heavy price from any aggression against us on any front” but did not mention the killing. “There are challenging days ahead,” he added.

Israel had pledged to kill Ismail Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. The strike came just after Haniyeh had attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president in Tehran — and hours after Israel targeted a top commander in Iran’s ally Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The assassination was potentially explosive amid the region’s volatile, intertwined conflicts because of its target, its timing and the decision to carry it out in Tehran. Most dangerous was the potential to push Iran and Israel into direct confrontation if Iran retaliates. The U.S. and other nations scrambled to prevent a wider, deadlier conflict.

In a statement on his official website, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said revenge was “our duty” and that Israel had “prepared a harsh punishment for itself” by killing “a dear guest in our home.”

Bitter regional rivals, Israel and Iran risked plunging into war earlier this year when Israel hit Iran’s embassy in Damascus in April. Iran retaliated, and Israel countered in an unprecedented exchange of strikes on each other’s soil, but international efforts succeeded in containing that cycle before it spun out of control.

Haniyeh’s killing also could prompt Hamas to pull out of negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage release deal in the 10-month-old war in Gaza, which U.S. mediators had said were making progress.

And it could inflame already rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which international diplomats were trying to contain after a weekend rocket attack that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel carried out a rare strike Tuesday evening in the Lebanese capital that it said killed a top Hezbollah commander allegedly behind the rocket strike. Hezbollah, which denied any role in the Golan strike, confirmed the death of Fouad Shukur on Wednesday, saying he was in the building that was hit. The strike also killed three women and two children, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said there was “no sign that an escalation is imminent” in the Middle East and that a cease-fire agreement for Gaza was still possible. He also said the U.S. could not independently confirm reports of what occurred in Tehran. A key question is whether Israel told the U.S., its top ally, ahead of time.

Asked about Haniyeh’s killing, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “This is something we were not aware of or involved in.” Speaking to Channel News Asia, Blinken said he would not speculate about the impact on cease-fire efforts.

The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the strikes, but it appeared unlikely that the council would coalesce around any message. The United States, a key ally of Israel, and Russia, which has close ties with Iran, are both council members with veto power.