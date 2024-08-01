🔊 Listen to this

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr. has a new title.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Saporito to be the next U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden nominated Saporito to serve as a federal district court judge in May.

Saporito was a long time public defender in Luzerne County and Northeastern Pennsylvania before being nominated and confirmed to be a U.S. District Magistrate Judge in 2015, and the court’s chief magistrate judge since February 2024.

“For nearly four decades, Judge Saporito has served the people of Luzerne County and Northeastern Pennsylvania with a commitment to fairness and integrity,” U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) stated in a news release. “From his work as an Assistant Public Defender to his long tenure as a magistrate judge for the Middle District, he is exceptionally qualified to take on this new role. I was pleased to join Senators on both sides of the aisle in voting to confirm Judge Saporito and I look forward to seeing him continue to serve the people of the Middle District.”

Saporito received is J.D. from the Dickinson School of Law in 1985 ,and his B.A. from Villanova University in 1982. He maintained a private law practice at Saporito & Saporito and then Saporito, Saporito & Falcone.