PLYMOUTH — When we were kids, the corner of Reynolds and Second streets was our playtime headquarters.

We used to play in the shadow of the 12th Ward Memorial Honor Roll, which stood in silent witness to our kids’ games of tag, Relievio and hide and seek at that corner.

We all knew our dads’ names were on the Honor Roll and our uncles and their friends.

And we knew that they all served in World War II and bravely fought for our country.

Alex “Ecky” Kraynack owned the property back then. He and his wife, “Mrs. K.,” took care of the structure.

Ecky and Mrs. K were like grandparents to me.

They painted the Honor Roll, planted flowers and shrubbery and Ecky erected a flag pole next to it. Every day the flag went up the pole and at sunset it came down.

It was a very special show of true patriotism in my neighborhood.

The Honor Roll is a symbol of red, white and blue pride that has stood as a reminder of the sacrifices the men and women of our military have made to keep us free.

Proud we all should be of all veterans.

And those 163 names on the Honor Roll in Plymouth’s 12th Ward represent all veterans and their unselfish, brave commitment to our country.

Like Alex and Mary Kraynack before them, the current owners of the house and property, Charles and June Steinhauer, continued to go above and beyond to preserve the 12th Ward Memorial Honor Roll in their Plymouth yard.

I grew up across the street from the Kraynacks’ home, which is now owned and occupied by Charles and June.

Caring for the Honor Roll has always been a patriotic labor of love.

The sad news is that Charlie Steinhauer, 69, passed away on July 8, 2024.

Charlie will forever be remembered for many things by many people. He was a genuine good guy and I will always be grateful to him and June how they cared for the Honor Roll — one of the last of its kind in the area.

When the original Honor Roll became impossible to repair, Son Ae Filchak, who lived on Second Street for a few years and always marveled at the Honor Roll, donated $25,000 to purchase a permanent replacement.

The old wooden and glass Honor Roll was removed and a new one, made of bronze, now sits in the Steinhauers’ yard. All the names are there for all to see.

I can still remember the joy in Charlie and June’s voices when they called me to tell me of Son Ae’s generosity.

Charlie and June applied for a historical marker to be placed at the site., but it was denied. I believe it is worthy of having a historical marker next to it.

Here is the text proposed for the marker:

“First dedicated on July 4th, 1943, the monument lists the names of the 163 men and woman of the Plymouth 12th Voting Ward that served during WWII. In 2015 the Honor Roll was replaced with a new monument cast with 1,100 pounds of bronze.

“In the early 1940s there were honor rolls in the other voting wards in Plymouth Borough dedicated to recognizing the citizens of the ward that served and gave their lives during WWII. This is the last remaining of these sites and is located in what was the Plymouth Borough twelfth voting ward. The original monument was dedicated on July 4th, 1943. There were 1,000 Plymouth residents in attendance at the dedication ceremony, as reported in the Wilkes-Barre Record on July 5, 1943.

“Through the years the honor roll deteriorated and was replaced by an updated version that was dedicated on July 4, 1988. Once again, the honor roll fell to time and again needed to be replaced. The current version was dedicated on October 3, 2015, at a service that was held at American Legion Post #463 in Plymouth Borough. The monument is now cast of bronze with the hope that this reincarnation will serve as a lasting reminder of the souls not only of the Twelfth Ward, but to all who served to protect our future.”

Maybe one day the historical marker will be approved — it certainly should be.

Meanwhile, kids will play again in the shadow of the names of real American heroes who long ago sacrificed their limbs and their lives to preserve the freedom we have always enjoyed, but too often take for granted.

When the new, bronze marker was being installed, I sat in the Steinhauer’s kitchen — a place I spent many hours in as a kid with Ecky and Mrs. K.

And I thought about what someone said when they heard that the bronze replica cost $25,000. This person wondered why anyone would donate that much money to preserve the Honor Roll.

“It’s just some soldiers names,” this person said.

As I sat at that kitchen table, I thought about that statement, and a poem came to me. It’s called “Just another name.”

Here it is:

•

Just another name

On the Honor Roll

Just another soldier

Just another hero.

•

Just another boy

Off to fight a war

Just another boy

Doing a man’s job.

•

Just another sacrifice

Of bravery and valor

Just another life yet to live

Just another legacy.

•

Just another husband

A father to a child

Just another community leader

Just another voice.

•

Just another brick

In the community wall

Just another role model

Just like all the rest.

•

The names on the Honor Roll are names of heroes. Many never returned home. They represent so many others who served our country and many of them died for our country — they died for us.

They all should honored.

Charlie and June Steinhauer always knew the importance of that marker. That’s why they cared for it and made sure it was always displayed with honor and respect.

June will carry on that care.

Charlie will never be forgotten.

