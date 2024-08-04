🔊 Listen to this

Eddie Day & TNT play along as hundreds of people crowd the dance floor at Saturday night’s annual Summer Dance Reunion at Irem Temple in Dallas.

DALLAS — Hundreds of people flocked to the Irem Temple pavilion in Dallas on Saturday night for another trip back in time at the annual Summer Reunion Dance with Eddie Day & TNT and Which Doctor.

Many were transported back to Sans Souci Park in 1969 and as Frankie Valli sang, “Oh, what a Night!”

And it was.

Most of the people at Saturday night’s reunion dance once danced many nights at every local venue — Sans Souci, Sandy Beach, Hanson’s, Wilkes, King’s, CYC — everywhere!

A couple of years ago, Eddie Day Pashinski related why he enjoys these reunion dances so much.

“I see the joy on people’s faces,” he said. “And they forget their age. They only remember those good old days.”

And another sold-out crowd was there again to relive those glory days of Sandy Beach and Hanson’s and Sans Souci dances that brought many of these same people together forever. Many couples who met 55 years ago remain together. They have children, grandchildren and, in some cases, great-grandchildren.

The Irem Summer Reunion dances were started by Eddie Day and Joe Nardone — two icons of the local music scene for decades. Both were among the first to be inducted into the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame last year.

The “youngsters of yesterday” again seized the chance to re-live all the fun they had for so many years. And they swayed the way they used to back in the day.

“We absolutely feel blessed that at this time in our lives, we’re still together, making music and seeing people we haven’t seen in decades,” Pashinski said. “We’re all reliving our youth — and that’s what this is all about.”

