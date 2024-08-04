🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Dr. Khalid N. Mumin this week were joined by state and local legislators, higher education leaders, and students at Cheyney University for a ceremonial bill signing of the higher education reforms that the governor signed into law as part of the 2024-25 budget.

The 2024-25 budget makes the first significant progress on higher education in three decades and delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to give Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

Thanks to the investments in the budget, Cheyney University is set to receive an additional $992,500 for next year, bringing their total state appropriation to more than $21.7 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed — and that’s exactly what this budget delivers,” said Gov. Shapiro. “My Administration has made higher education a priority again, and this budget represents the first significant progress on higher education in 30 years. We’re developing a new vision for higher education — one focused on competitiveness and workforce development and grounded in access and affordability. That vision places an emphasis on Pennsylvania’s HBCUs — like Cheyney — so they can continue to open doors to opportunity for Pennsylvania students for generations to come.”

Founded in 1837 as the Institute for Colored Youth, Cheyney University is the oldest of all historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the United States. In 1983, Cheyney University became a part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).

“Pennsylvania’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, like Cheyney, produce nearly 20 percent of all African American college graduates, and nearly 25 percent of all African American STEM graduates — and it is critical that we invest in these institutions so they can continue to prepare learners for the jobs of the future,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin.

Pennsylvania now has a budget that delivers real solutions for higher education.

This budget:

• Creates a new State Board of Higher Education that will, for the first time, coordinate every sector of higher education in Pennsylvania and utilize student-level data to determine what’s working and what’s not. The board will ensure higher education in Pennsylvania supports critical workforce needs and serves as an economic driver for generations to come. The board will also create a performance-based funding council that will develop recommendations on how to create a performance-based funding formula to drive funds to state-related institutions.

• Invests in public higher education institutions, including a $15.7 million increase – a 6 percent increase – for community colleges and $35.1 million increase for PASSHE schools – also a 6 percent increase.

• Makes higher education more affordable for students with over $120 million in increased funding for scholarships and grants, including $28 million for scholarships to students pursuing a degree in a high-demand field, a $54 million increase to PHEAA student grants, and $5 million for disadvantaged students’ scholarships.

• Doubles funding for student teacher stipends for a total of $20 million to ensure student teachers are compensated for their hard work.

The Governor was joined for a ceremonial bill signing by Cheyney University President Aaron A. Walton, Cheyney University student Veronica Redden, and state legislators.

PEMA: 911 centers will have more funding thanks to surcharge increase signed into law

The Shapiro Administration this week announced that funding for the Commonwealth’s 61 county-based Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) — commonly called “911 centers” — is on track to meet or exceed the April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, projection of $370 million.

The 2024 second quarter revenue for 911 centers was $97.1 million which exceeds the projected $92.5 million quarterly revenue total.

“Our PSAPs, and the dedicated staff who answer the call 24 hours a day, are the backbone of the public safety network in Pennsylvania,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “This revenue increase affirms the Shapiro Administration commitment to supporting their long-term, sustainable growth as we continue to build out cutting-edge Next Generation 911 technology.”

In 2023, Gov. Shapiro signed Act 34, which extended the Commonwealth’s 911 program through Jan. 31, 2029. A critical component of Act 34 increased funding by an estimated $47.7 million per year by increasing the monthly phone surcharge for 911 services from $1.65 to $1.95 from March 1, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2026. The fee increase was necessary to counter the increasing costs of providing quality 911 services across the Commonwealth.

Since 2015, the surcharge has been integral to support the planning, coordinating, testing, and implementation of Next Generation 911 (NG911) service across the Commonwealth. NG911 includes many of the services that callers expect as mobile network technology improves, such as Text-to-911 and improved caller location data.

Plans to continue the improvement of 911 service in Pennsylvania include behind-the-scenes improvements and cost saving measures, such as regionalization of services used by individual county PSAPs, better Geographic Information System (GIS) data, and building out redundant systems to ensure seamless information sharing.

There are approximately 2,500 PSAP telecommunicators in Pennsylvania, and they answer approximately 15.2 million requests for emergency assistance annually.

Many counties are facing staffing shortages and are looking to hire additional staff. Anyone interested can learn more about PSAP careers on the PEMA website.

Casey introduces suite of bills to expand access to savings accounts for people with disabilities

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, this week introduced a package of three bills that expand access to the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) program.

The ABLE program, which Chairman Casey passed in 2014, allows people with disabilities to save money without risking access to federal assistance programs, such as Supplemental Security Income.

Casey’s new legislative package includes three bills that will expand ABLE by increasing awareness of the program’s benefits and making it easier for people with disabilities to receive ABLE benefits while remaining in the workforce.

“Over the last decade, the ABLE program has been a lifeline for thousands of people with disabilities across the Nation,” said Chairman Casey. “However, we have a lot more work to do to ensure that every person who is eligible for an ABLE account can take advantage of the opportunity to save that the program affords them. By drawing attention to ABLE and allowing employers to contribute to the ABLE accounts of employees with disabilities, the legislative package I introduced will continue my work to remove the barriers that people with disabilities face when trying to save.”

Casey said people with disabilities are more than twice as likely to live in poverty compared to people without disabilities, yet households including a person with a disability that may limit some of their ability to work need, on average, 28% more income to obtain the same standard of living as people without disabilities.

For a long time, people with disabilities were unable to put away significant financial savings due to asset limitations for federal assistance programs that many people with disabilities rely on.

The ABLE program has helped more than 170,000 people with disabilities across the United States, who have saved an average of $11,186.

Democratic candidates launch ‘Period Product Drive’ statewide for girls’ health and education

The Pennsylvania Democratic Congressional Committee is proud to announce a coordinated effort across the state between campaigns for Sara Agerton, Megan Kocher and Hadley Haas to collect and donate sanitary period products for girls and women throughout the month of August.

In June, the Pennsylvania State House passed a bill which would ensure that girls’ education would not be interrupted by a lack of access to period products. The Democratic candidates said they support HB851, which would establish a grant to fund free period products at public schools.

Candidates Sara Agerton, Megan Kocher and Hadley Haas decided to work to provide period supplies to women and girls in their districts both in school and out.

Residents in each district are invited to bring new and unopened period products and other supplies to campaign offices in Legislative Districts 119, 144 and 88. Join Kocher, Haas and Agerton in each of their districts throughout August to donate supplies, learn about their campaigns, and find out how you can get involved.

Period Product Drive Dates:

• Megan Kocher

House District 119

(was held) Aug. 4

• Hadley Haas

House District 144

Aug. 12-19

• Sara Agerton

House District 88

Aug. 19-24

Visit each candidate’s page for more information including time and location of the drives.

Sen. Flynn and IACOS announce free clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps

Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, and IACOS have announced a free clinic, hosted by the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps, to be held Aug. 3-4, at Scranton High School, 63 Munchak Way, Scranton.

The clinic will offer a variety of essential services including dental care — cleanings, fillings, extractions, x-rays, vision care — exams and prescription eyeglasses made on site — and medical services — physical exams, prescription consultations, women’s health, and more.

The event operates on a first-come, first-served basis, and no ID is required to receive care. More than 25 area doctors will be in attendance, ready to provide treatment to hundreds of individuals in need.

Sen. Flynn emphasizes the importance of accessible healthcare and expresses his gratitude to all the medical professionals who are donating their time for this critical event.

“This free clinic is a fantastic opportunity for those in need to receive quality medical care without the barrier of cost or identification requirements,” said Sen. Flynn. “I am honored to support such a vital initiative and deeply grateful to the dedicated medical professionals making this possible.”

For more information about the clinic, contact Sen. Flynn’s office at 570-207-2881.

