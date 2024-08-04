🔊 Listen to this

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre will hold a Community Town Hall and Enrollment Event Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Williamsport in an effort to give Veterans, family members and the public information on VA operations, enrollment eligibility and recent expanded benefits.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. at the Pennsylvania College of Technology Thomas Professional Development Center (PDC) at 1067 Hagan Way.

According to a press release, the open forum will provide local Veterans with a chance to talk directly will VA officials “as a step toward improvement and to rebuild trust among Veterans.”

There will also be information regarding changes to the PACT Act, which has expanded VA healthcare eligibility. All Veterans exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving our country are now eligible to enroll directly in VA healthcare without first applying for VA benefits.

VA representatives will also be available to help Veterans begin the process of determining current eligibility for benefits.

Parking for the event will be available in lot V-3 across from the PDC.