🔊 Listen to this

Nanticoke residents Wendy Parenti and Brittany Shoemaker pose in front of their vendor booth The Charming Churchmouse, selling literature-themed jewelry and gifts at Sunday’s Wizarding Weekend hosted by Boozy B’s.

WILKES-BARRE — Genevieve Little at just 10 years old has read all of the ‘Harry Potter’ books and on Sunday, she acompanied her mother, K.C., and sister, Abigail, 8, to an event downtown that seemed tailor made for her and other fans of the popular book and film series.

Boozy B’s annual Wizarding Weekend, which took place Saturday and Sunday around Midtown Village, featured everything a Potterhead could hope for from local crafters selling Harry Potter inspired merch to wizarding themed drinks and desserts and even Quidditch pong, named after the fictional sport from the series.

Around 20 vendors set up shop outside Boozy B’s and inside, the ice cream parlor was decked out in Harry Potter decor and attendees were able to throw their name in the cauldron for a chance to win some of the iconic decorations, including a giant inflated Hogwarts castle.

As long as the weather held out, there would even be a showing of a Harry Potter film later in the evening to close out the event.

Little, 41, and her family were on awe of the whole thing. Having just moved to Bloomsburg this past October, Little said it was the perfect way to familiarize herself what a neighboring community.

“I’m trying to learn the area and find things. So, it was a really fun way to get out into Wilkes-Barre and see what it has to offer,” she said.

As her two children ran around the inflatable Hogwarts castle, Little held onto their souvenir mugs, which were shaped like cauldrons and once contained root beer floats.

“They loved it. I mean, it’s ice cream and it’s in a cauldron. You can’t beat that,” she laughed.

From inside the ice cream shop, owner Bianca Lupio said she was pleased with how great the turnout was.

The event was bittersweet, however, since it will be the last one before Boozy B’s closes its doors for good at the end of the month.

“We’re glad that a lot of our vendors are from each year, so they are with us through this journey, and they are just as sad for this to be the final one as well,” Lupio said.

Lupio, who first opened Boozy B’s on Luzerne Avenue on West Pittston in the summer of 2019 before moving the business to Wilkes-Barre a year later, announced the closure on the Boozy B’s Facebook page on July 16.

Boozy B’s previously closed its Scranton location in January of 2023, after roughly six months in business.

“Everything has changed so much since (the COVID-19 pandemic),” Lupio explained. “This year, it really hit us.”

Inflation and fewer people coming downtown were a few of the factors that contributed to Lupio making the difficult decision to close the shop.

Still, Lupio does have plans to bring Boozy B’s back in some capacity in the near future.

“You’ll see us again for sure, but we’re weighing out our options now and seeing what’s best for us,” she explained. “Whether that’s a potential food truck or another location somewhere else.”

Supporting Small Businesses

Events like Boozy B’s Wizarding Weekend are often a vital source of exposure for local crafters and small business owners, allowing them to make connections with the community.

“It’s really helpful. This kinda helps you to have people in person see your stuff and have an in person connection. I love when people are just excited about what I make,” said Victoria Donaghey, 26, the owner of Insomnia Snail, through which she sells her many crocheted creations.

Donaghey began her business earlier this year. She has a mental disability called Schizoaffective disorder and often uses crocheting as a way to cope when she’s experiencing symptoms.

“It helps take my mind off things,” she explained.

Another vendor, The Charming Churchmouse, which sells a variety of handmake literary themed items like ribbon bookmarks and resin pen holders, has participated in Wizarding Weekend ever since its inception.

Co-owner Brittany Shoemaker called it their favorite event of the year.

“We get a lot of returning customers who remember us from prior events. We’ve met other wonderful vendors and forged a lot of friendships over the years,” Shoemaker said.

Knowing it would be the last Wizarding Weekend for Boozy B’s was devastating for Shoemaker and co-owner Wendy Parenti.

“Bianca has been so kind and supportive over the years, so we wanted to make sure that we were gonna be with her until the very end. But we hope it’s just goodbye for now.”