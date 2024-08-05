🔊 Listen to this

Kevin Jones is the co-founder and CEO of VizVibe, an augmented reality (AR) platform company that specializes in interactive content and media, and a professor of communication arts at Luzerne County Community College.

Dr. Jignesh Sheth, M.D., FACP, MPH, is the chief medical and information officer and the senior vice president at The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education.

The Times Leader and WBRE/WYOU have teamed up to take a deep dive into the world of artificial intelligence, NEP-AI. Where did this ‘new’ technology come from? How is it being used in Northeast Pennsylvania? What does the future hold? In a three-part series, we will answer these questions and more. Click here to read part one and click here to watch the segment from WBRE/WYOU.

The implementation of artificial intelligence is all around us in Northeast Pennsylvania, and it continues to expand. In part two of NEP-AI, business owners, educators and physicians discuss the ways in which their work has been influenced, for better or worse, by the increasing relevance of artificial intelligence.

VizVibe

In addition to his role as the co-founder and CEO of VizVibe, Kevin Jones is also a professor of communication arts at Luzerne County Community College. In the practical sense, he probably faces the current discourse surrounding artificial intelligence more directly as an educator than he does at his own company, which specializes in interactive content and media through augmented reality (AR).

In either case, Jones is an advocate for staying up-to-date on the latest technologies. However, he’s acutely aware of the bad press surrounding AI in certain circles, and shares some of the concerns that are swirling out there.

First, there’s the security and privacy concerns.

“There’s more potential for people to steal your information, there’s more scams, there’s more fakes out there than ever before.”

Then, there are the creative concerns.

“I don’t think this is a good thing, being an artist, but you can have somebody who has a horrible singing voice sound amazing with AI, or they don’t even have to sing.”

And in his life as an educator, the academic concerns loom large.

“You have traditional educators who are freaked out, because they’re like ‘It could write the paper…,’” Jones said of the frequent objection to AI appearing in the academic world.

But Jones believes that the negativity surrounding AI is not unique. He said that some of these same concerns were previously lobbed at other technologies, some of which we take for granted and now use all the time.

Jones is also aware that his approach to teaching, and AI in general, is untraditional. Where others may see pitfalls, Jones is seeing opportunities for AI to play a role in cross-discipline curriculum. In fact, for certain assignments in his classes, students are encouraged to use AI, but in a responsible manner.

“I let my students use ChatGPT or AI to do personas for projects. I let them do market research,” Jones said. “I let them… write some of their design briefs or some of their presentations [using artificial intelligence tools], but they have to tell me where they got the information from, and they have to vet it online to make sure it’s accurate and it didn’t hallucinate and give them some kind of false statistic.”

There’s some inevitability to the use of AI when it comes to the academic setting, and Jones intends to be ahead of the curve regarding his students’ responsible use of it.

“These tools are going to be utilized, so if I’m not teaching the students how to properly use it, then I’m not really doing justice to the students.”

Fidbak

After establishing the soccer training app Fidbak, Julio Pertuz was needed to create a system that would be useful to players, and would provide some objectivity to the feedback process.

Athletes can upload their videos onto Fidbak, where coaches can judge their technique. Players are given a “scoring report” by the coach who views the video, and are offered tips for how to enhance the skill they present in the video.

“The app is basically just a training tool for players to develop and grow their skills, and a showcase platform where they can show the world all their talents,” Pertuz said of the app’s broad goals. He said that, as of mid-July, the app had 225 users.

Pertuz is looking ahead, though. He sees growth in Fidbak’s future. What happens when the app reaches 1,000 users? Or 5,000?

Those are the numbers Pertuz is talking about, and he is fully aware of the demand that will follow them.

In preparation for Fidbak’s future, Pertuz has already worked with two companies to build a prototype algorithm, showing off the ways in which machine learning and artificial intelligence can help. The first major step in developing this algorithm, at least from Pertuz’s perspective, was considering the cost association. Pertuz knows that this technology is expensive.

But as far as the implementation is concerned, Pertuz has his eyes on using good data from the coaches that are currently working with Fidbak. By interpreting that good data, the AI will be able to serve a greater number of users, and serve them well.

“It’s really not that impressive,” said Pertuz of artificial intelligence’s main function. “If you think about it, what AI is doing right now is just repetitive tasks.”

He continued: “Whatever somebody can do, if you train AI to do that task, it’ll do it better and quicker.”

Wilkes University

Wilkes University, at large, is treating AI as an active phenomenon, not a looming one. Dr. Del Lucent, associate professor of physics in the department of mathematics and computer science at Wilkes, said that the unethical use of AI falls under the category of academic dishonesty and misconduct.

“Our official university policy, of course, is that use of any unauthorized tool is considered plagiarism. The student handbook describes how to deal with that.”

Unethical behavior, in this case, might manifest as a student using ChatGPT to write an entire essay on their behalf. For what it’s worth, some professors, such as Lucent, are rather critical of the product that method will produce, especially in comparison to a student’s original work.

“I think AI does a bang-up job of writing boilerplate, boring stuff. But in terms of teaching someone to think critically or teaching someone to express themselves, it’s very poor,” Lucent said. “I would prefer to see something genuine and imperfect rather than something that is unoriginal and equally imperfect, but… in a much less useful way on the subject of learning.”

Professors are still trying to figure out a coherent strategy to approach the topic of AI in the classroom. For Lucent, AI can be used as a learning tool when the system itself is turned on its head.

“In physics and computer science, one way that I like to do things is… you can say: ‘These responses were generated by ChatGPT. Which one of them is wrong and why?’”

For Dr. Evene Estwick, chair and associate professor of communication and media studies at Wilkes, the approach to AI will depend on both the class being taught and the professor who is teaching.

“Some classes might lend itself more naturally to the use of AI, and others might not,” Estwick said. “So that’s really going to be determined by the individual faculty member.”

Estwick said that AI is very much a topic of the present, referencing the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes of 2023. In both strikes, AI was at the forefront of the discussion. Creatives were concerned about how they would be compensated if their work was filtered through AI and used to generate content, and the topic was used as a bargaining tool.

On the topic of creativity, Eric Ruggiero, chair of integrative media, art and design at Wilkes, said that AI is at its most useful when it is applied as a brainstorming tool.

“We’re digital content creators, so it’s important for us to make things ourselves,” said Ruggiero. “In the AI world, right now, we’re looking at it as a point of reference for creating ideas and generating those as we move forward.”

Otherwise, Ruggiero indicated that an over reliance on AI during the creative process, especially beyond its earliest stages, can end up being a waste of time. Trying to find the correct keywords — and trying to get the AI to generate something beyond its capacity — can result in a loop of unproductivity.

“If I had an initial idea and I needed to create something, I could probably do that pretty readily by myself.”

Geisinger

AI has become an exceptionally helpful tool at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, especially for physicians like Dr. Clemens Schirmer. He’s the vice chair and a professor in the neurosurgery department, the program director of the Geisinger Neurosurgery Residency, and overseer of the interventional stroke ecosystem, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

The infusion of artificial intelligence into the Geisinger system has sped up important processes, benefiting the physicians and, most critically, the patients.

“When patients come to us with acute problems, there’s a need to rapidly identify and triage, if you will, the patient and what their needs are,” said Schirmer. “We use AI, essentially, as a backstop, or as a way of rapidly communicating the results to the clinicians that need that result at that particular minute.”

The signature speed with which AI can work in the modern health care environment is especially critical when dealing with stroke patients, or those who are at-risk. Time, in those cases, is of the essence.

Of particular note is Geisinger’s use of AI when it comes to early detection and prevention cases.

“We developed a program where we’re looking at all the active patients at Geisinger and we give them a risk score for cardiovascular events and stroke,” Schirmer said. “We look at the people that have the highest scores — that top-risk batch — if they have any, what we say, are simple care gaps.”

The AI infrastructure at Geisinger is able to identify patterns that would place patients in the “top-risk” category. When those patients are identified, a medical professional from Geisinger can step in and ensure that the patient’s medications are being used and are working effectively. If they are not, the necessary changes can be made.

There are roughly half a million active patients in the Geisinger system, so shuffling through the results of each patient to find warning signs would require hiring “thousands of people,” according to Schirmer. The AI system works quickly and precisely, without, as Schirmer put it, “breaking the resource bank.”

On the administrative side, Schirmer detailed Geisinger’s use of AI in gathering medical information gathered during patient visits. This near automatic record-keeping allows the medical professionals to focus more on interacting with patients and less on the tedious pieces of their work.

“It helps the clinicians to be less behind on all these administrative tasks, which is a really big driver of unhappiness, burnout, and so on and so forth.”

The Wright Center

Dr. Jignesh Sheth, M.D., FACP, MPH, serves as the chief medical and information officer and the senior vice president at The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education. In regards to the Wright Center’s current AI program, he is meticulous when it comes to making sure that patient information is safe.

“What is the safest way of using the technology, helping the clinicians, without jeopardizing patient information?” Sheth asked. “We have to put a lot of parameters in place around security and privacy.”

Like Geisinger, the Wright Center uses AI to record patient meetings. The AI hears the conversation and transcribes it, allowing physicians to recall the meeting’s content without having to manually take notes and risk losing concentration. Of course, all of this is done with patient consent.

“I think it has been an overall positive experience. I’m able to focus more on patients. I’m able to make more eye contact with patients. I’m still obligated to put labs and messages and medication refills in the computer, but that’s the only amount of time I’m looking at a screen, rather than looking at the patient,” Sheth said. “One of the complaints, in the 21st century, that patients have is that doctors are too much on their computer — less face-to-face. I think we will be able to eliminate that issue.”

The AI tool Webex Assistant can transcribe meetings between the Wright Center’s employees, too. Much like the interactions with patients, medical professionals like Sheth are able to review the detailed, accurate notes from meetings, all while being fully attentive in the moment.

“Now, I have a digital assistant that does not make mistakes. A digital assistant that’s consistently able to listen, process it at a rate faster than we could, gives me a summary, totally allowing me to focus on the meeting instead of focusing on taking notes.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to take notes while on virtual calls, the main function of Webex, is incredibly useful. While the note-taking AI tools used by the Wright Center are highly accurate, according to Sheth, the transcriptions are always looked over.

“Any transcription that we use… the notes still have to be fully reviewed by the clinician, and approved that everything that was there was correct,” said Sheth. “Any AI scribed note has to be reviewed by the clinician and then signed off.”

These tools are mainly used on the administrative side of the Wright Center’s operations, but the company’s patient and employee scores have both improved since their implementation. As tedious, repetitive tasks are shifted from employees to automation, work-related stress has declined, said Sheth. On both the patient and employee levels, the increase in happiness is objectively measured by survey results.

Even Sheth has seen a difference in his workload thanks to the implementation of AI.

“It doesn’t do my work; it optimizes my efficiency.”