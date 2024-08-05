🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Attorneys for homicide suspect Jenndry Rodriguez-Contreras and Luzerne County prosecutors say they have had no issues with exchanging evidence as Judge David W. Lupas said he will keep the trial to start Nov. 4.

Lupas did leave open the possibility the trial could be delayed due to an attorney’s attachment in another homicide trial.

Rodriguez-Contreras, 23, address listed as Pine Street, Freeland, was charged by Hazleton City police with fatally shooting Felix Dini, 22, and injuring Rochell Angel Reyes-Cruz, 24, in the rear of 199 S. Wyoming St. on Oct. 7, 2022, according to court records.

Dini and Reyes-Cruz each suffered four gunshot wounds. Dini died Oct. 10, 2022.

Investigators only knew the shooter as “Jendry,” until a cooperating witness provided Contreras’ full name as the gunman in November 2023, court records say.

After the Hazleton shooting, Contreras fled to New York City and was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a residence in York, York County, on Feb. 9.

During a status conference Monday, Contreras’s attorneys, James J. Scanlon and Sidney May and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Cardone said the flow of exchanging evidence has been going smoothly with no issues.

Scanlon said he is attached to an unrelated homicide trial as he represents one of three suspects in a Wilkes-Barre fatal shooting that is scheduled to begin in early December before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Lupas said he will keep Contreras’ trial to begin Nov. 4 but will entertain any requests to continue the proceeding.

Contreras is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.