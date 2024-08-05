🔊 Listen to this

A former Exeter Township man described as “an animal,” “a spineless slithering snake,” and a “disgusting monster” during a court proceeding on multiple felony child sex convictions could see a reduction of a decade or more from his lengthy sentence.

A three-member panel of the Pennsylvania Superior Court in a 10-page opinion filed Monday upheld 14 of the 15 child sex offense convictions against 79-year-old Richard Chervenitski.

The appellate court did reverse a Luzerne County jury’s conviction on the charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and ordered Chervenitski to be resentenced.

A jury deliberated for about one hour following a three day trial before Judge David W. Lupas in July 2022, convicting Chervenitski of sexually assaulting three girls from 2006 through 2016.

Chervenitski was convicted on three counts each of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children, two counts each of criminal attempt to commit rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault and one count each of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

The appellate court’s reversal of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child involved language in the criminal statute compared to the testimony of one of the girls.

“Mindful that the reversal of Chervenitski’s conviction and sentence at (involuntary deviate sexual intercourse) may disturb the trial court’s overall sentencing scheme, we vacate the sentence imposed in this case and remand for resentencing,” the appellate court opined.

At Chervenitski’s sentencing hearing held Feb. 8, 2023, the victims and their families called him a “disgusting monster,” “a spineless, slithering snake,” a a man who “deserves to be put behind a cage for the rest of his life.”

Lupas deemed Chervenitski a violent sexual predator and sentenced him to a total of 53 years, nine months to 112 years in state prison on all the convictions, which involves 10 to 20 years for the involuntary deviate sexual intercourse conviction.

With the Superior Court’s ruling that awarded Chervenitski a new sentencing hearing, it is highly possible he will see a reduction of 10 to 20 years from his sentence.