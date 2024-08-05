🔊 Listen to this

MOOSIC — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, Moosic Fire Chief Chuck Molinaro and Moosic Mayor Robert Bennie on Monday revealed updated plans for a new $3 million joint fire, police and public safety station in Moosic.

The announcement was made at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Greenwood Hose Company attended by local, state and county officials, along with Moosic police and firefighters.

The $3 million Community Project Funding, secured by Rep. Cartwright, will support the construction of a new, centrally located facility that will surpass the capacity of existing facilities and adequately serve and protect the borough by bringing fire and police services together under one roof.

The Moosic Police Department recently had to close its headquarters due to mold while the Greenwood Fire Department is unable to store its engine properly due to space constraints.

“Right now, Moosic’s police and fire departments are working tirelessly to keep up with the demands of the job despite challenges with their facilities,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic. “We’re lucky that we have such capable and dedicated first responders who are always willing to go above and beyond the call of duty, and they deserve the facilities and equipment they need to do their jobs effectively.”

The Moosic project involves the demolition of the existing Greenwood Hose Company structure and replacing it with a combination fire/police headquarters.

The Moosic Police Department is currently operating out of two mobile command units in the station’s parking lot due to mold issues.

With a construction timeline of 18 months, the new police headquarters will include larger work areas, more room to conduct interviews, a larger evidence room with ventilation, a firearms locker and additional holding cells.

When it comes to the fire department, extensive remodeling is required because fire-fighting equipment and vehicles are significantly larger than when the Greenwood Hose Company station was first built in the 1970s. Moosic, as a community, has also significantly grown since then, officials said.

The existing fire station also lacks an area for firefighters to remove their gear and segregate it from exhaust fumes. Fires can leave carcinogens on firefighting gear, with recent studies raising concerns about cancer risks from exposure to such carcinogens. The new firehouse will address those concerns.

“We are grateful for the efforts of Congressman Cartwright to secure this much-needed funding,” said Mayor Bennie. “This project will go a long way when it comes to improving our emergency response services and keeping our residents safe.”