🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — East Northampton Street, beginning at New Street in Wilkes-Barre, will be closed starting on Wednesday, Aug. 7, through mid-August, to begin a culvert replacement project.

The current project cost is $760,507.15 and is state-funded with completion targeted for October.

Once the detour is lifted, there will be lane restrictions until the project is completed in the fall of 2024.

The detour will be Route 309 to Coal Street, then to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and back onto Northampton Street.

PennDOT said that the work is weather-dependent.