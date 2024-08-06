Key witness deemed material witness in Hazleton homicide case

WILKES-BARRE — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the criminal homicide trial of Jafet Rodriguez, charged in the fatal shooting of a store clerk in Hazleton nearly four years ago.

And, it is possible the jury will be transported to Hazleton to view for themselves where Rodriguez, 43, resided on East Diamond Avenue, Hazleton, and the location of Craig’s Food Mart on West Broad Street where Ashokkumar Patel was killed on Dec. 12, 2020.

A pre-trial hearing was held Tuesday before President Judge Michael T. Vough to settle outstanding issues between assistant district attorneys, Drew McLaughlin, Daniel Mulhern and Gerry Scott, and Rodriguez’s attorneys, Joseph F. Sklarosky Sr. and Michael A. Sklarosky.

Rodriguez’s attorneys requested all video and audio recordings Hazleton police detectives had during interviews with Angel Luis Rivera, 41, who admitted to selling .40-caliber handgun to Rodriguez several months before Patel was killed, and two other witnesses.

Sklarosky Sr. said there are two recordings of police interviews with Rivera that seem to be missing.

However, McLaughlin said all interview recordings have been turned over to Rodriguez’s attorneys but acknowledged at least one recording was not preserved.

Vough said he will wait until after prosecutors rested their case against Rodriguez before making a decision whether the jury will be transported to Hazleton to view the residence of Rodriguez and where Patel was killed.

McLaughlin suggested a “jury view” is not needed as the prosecution will present landmarks showing Rodriguez’s residence, Craig’s Food Mart and other locations during the trial.

Patel was mopping the floor of the food mart when Rodriguez, wearing a black mask, black gloves and a red Nike sweatshirt, entered the business.

Rodriguez, who patronized the food mart where he reportedly played an electronic skill game, shoved Patel into a closet before firing a single shot from a .40-caliber handgun, according to court records.

Patel managed to crawl out of the closet and call 911.

Detectives allegedly recovered the mask, gloves and the sweatshirt from a shed behind a garage where Rodriguez operated an auto detailing business.

Rivera admitted to selling Rodriguez the .40-caliber handgun several months before Patel was killed and was sentenced to 27 days to 23 months in prison.

Vough granted a request by prosecutors to have Rivera designated as a material witness in the Rodriguez’s case as Rivera has ignored multiple phone calls and personal visits by authorities.

Once Rivera is taken into custody, he’ll be jailed at the county correctional facility until a bail hearing is held.

Rodriguez is facing trial on charges of criminal homicide, robbery, burglary and theft.

Detectives allege Rodriguez stole money from the food mart.