WILKES-BARRE — A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured when struck by a vehicle reportedly doing “burn outs” in the parking lot of Kirby Park late Monday night.

Wilkes-Barre City Police with assistance from Kingston police arrested Shahiyd Deen, 28, of North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, with being the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra that struck the teenage boy, who was riding a bicycle at the time he was struck at about 11 p.m., according to court records.

Deen initially claimed his vehicle was stolen from North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Police recovered the Hyundai in the rear of 362 Market St., Kingston, shortly after Deen reported the vehicle stolen, court records say.

Police in court records say the Hyundai had damage consistent with striking the teenage boy.

Another teenager who was riding a bicycle with the injured boy told police they were near the softball fields when they heard a car doing “burn outs” in the parking lot.

The teenager told police, according to court records, the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck his friend, who suffered a head injury.

Police in court records say Deen reported to Kingston police his vehicle was stolen from North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, and he was looking for his vehicle in the area of Gates Avenue and Pierce Street.

When police found Deen’s vehicle, the windshield was smashed with blood and hair in the shattered glass, a tire was flattened and the hood was dented, damage consistent with striking a pedestrian, court records say.

Police detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Deen, who refused to submit to a blood test at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, according to court records.

Deen was charged with accidents involving injury and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail following his arraignment before District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston on Tuesday.