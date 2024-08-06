🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Despite efforts at bettering herself by attending parental classes and refraining from drugs and alcohol, a woman was sentenced to state prison for endangering her daughter found with bruises by a school nurse at the child’s school.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Tatiana A. Brown, 33, of North Empire Court, Wilkes-Barre, to one-year to two-years, six-months in prison as her attorney, Jaamal S. Zubchevich, advocated for a special probationary sentence.

Brown pled guilty to child endangerment June 17 when prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated assault and simple assault.

Assistant District Attorney John C. Aciukewicz sought a prison sentence as the injuries on the child “did not come from a single incident.” Aciukewicz further said Brown attempted to influence the girl after she was charged by Wilkes-Barre police.

“A lesser sentence would diminish the offense,” Lupas said when he imposed the prison sentence.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Brown after staff at the girl’s school noticed bruises on the child’s legs.

Luzerne County Children and Youth Services took protective custody of the girl, then 5, who was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, according to court records, the girl claimed Brown struck her with phone cord wires and a belt.

Brown was also sentenced to serve 18 months probation upon release from prison.