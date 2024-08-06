🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man subject to lifetime registration of his address due to a conviction in New York State was sentenced in Luzerne County Court for failing to register his whereabouts.

Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Tyrone Davis, 47, to 21 to 42 months in state prison on a charge of fail to register to the Pennsylvania State Police. Davis pled guilty to the charge June 18.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Davis in August 2023, when he failed to register his address within a time constraint of July 19 to July 28, 2023, according to court records.

As a lifetime registration subject, Davis is required to register his address every three months with the Pennsylvania State Police. Davis last registered an address as a hotel on Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre.

After Davis failed to register, police checked on his last registered address finding that the hotel room he listed did not exist at the hotel, court records say.

Davis said he maintained requirements of registration but became homeless in 2023.