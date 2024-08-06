🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — With rain forecasted to begin Tuesday evening and continue through the overnight hours, Wednesday, Aug. 7, through Monday, Aug. 12, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 4 is advising motorists in Northeast Pennsylvania to be aware of changing weather conditions and limit travel if possible.

Crews will be monitoring and treating roads in the region during the storm and until roads are clear.

Rainfall will continue throughout the evening into early next week, which could cause isolated flooding in some locations. PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of, storm damage and debris. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear

Any travel restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com, and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.